Nigerian Red Cross Society with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies has distributed cash amounting to about N10 million to 300 beneficiaries in Kontagora, Bida and Chanchaga local government areas of Niger State.

The beneficiaries, 100 each from the three councils went home with N30,500 each. The team leaders of the donors, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi Ingaski, who is also the branch secretary of Kebbi State, advised them to make use of the money for the purpose it was meant.

Distributing the cash donation to the beneficiaries, the cash transfer programme officer who is also the disaster management coordinator at the national headquarters of the Red Cross in Abuja, Mallam Dauda Mohammed, said the gesture was to ameliorate the suffering of the beneficiaries in order to cushion the effect of the lockdown last year as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic coupled with the present economic hardship in the country.

Mohamed said the IFRC deemed it fit to assist the people in these three selected local governments in the state because it is one of the statutory responsibilities of Red Cross to assist the needy and the vulnerable in the society.

In his remarks before the commencement of the cash distribution, the assistant team leader of the CTP in Niger State who is also the branch secretary of Katsina State, Alhaji Bala Abdullahi, said the cash donation was in line with the society’s seven basic fundamental principles which is humanity.

The Niger State branch chairman of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Alhaji Hamisu Musa Jankaro, said the gesture was a livelihood support programme in order to put a smile on the faces of the beneficiaries which is also in line with international best practices.

The state branch secretary, Alhaji Yahaya Abdullahi Mohammad, thanked IFRC and the National Society for choosing Niger State to benefit from the CTP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, some of the beneficiaries, Mrs Olayinka Makinde, Chukwuemeka Micheal and Abdullahi Mohammad Sonfada from Kontogora, Bida and Chanchaga respectively, thanked the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent as well the National Society NRCS for the gesture and promised judicious use of money .