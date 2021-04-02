By Abu Nmodu |



Niger State branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society is set to partner with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for effective disaster management in Niger State.

The Niger state secretary of Red Cross, Alhaji Yahaya Abdullahi Mohammad stated this when he received the new coordinator of NEMA in Niger and Kwara states, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed Saidu, who paid him a courtesy in his office yesterday.

He said NEMA has been a major stakeholder in emergency situations in the state, hence the need for such cooperation

He said Red Cross in the state has been training and retraining volunteers and other relevant agencies in basic and modern first Aid techniques.

The state branch secretary appreciated the national headquarters of the society, ICRC and the IFRC for the support and assistant given to the state branch particularly in training and retraining and urged the partners not to relent.

Speaking earlier, Hajiya Saidu said she was at the Red Cross office to familiarise with the noble activities.

Said called for greater synergy between the Red Cross and NEMA particularly in the area of training of the agency staff on modern basic first Aid in line with the international best practices.