Red Cross Society of Nigeria has tracked over 20,000 children for immunisation in Nasarawa State. This is even as the organisation has trained over 150 community first aiders on how to manage accident cases in the state.

The state executive secretary of the Red Cross in Nasarawa State, Jerry Danjuma Kuje, disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Lafia, the state capital.

According to him, Red Cross Nigeria was the first to open COVID-19 isolation centre at the wake of the pandemic without support from any quarters and carried out evacuation of accident victims in the state.

The organisation according to the secretary runs an ambulance services, participates in measles campaigns and immunisation activities.

He identified lack of funds as one of the factors militating against its operation in the state and appealed to the state government to assist the organisation to enable it carry out its humanitarian services effectively in the state.