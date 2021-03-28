By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Red Lions emerged overall winners of the maiden inter-house sports competition of Waldorf Knoll Academy in Abuja yesterday.

After several hours of competing in various events which included staff and parents participating in novelty contests, Red Lions garnered 462 points to emerge champions of the first sports fiesta.

The competition which involved four houses and held at the schools premises had Green (Gazelles) and Blue (wildebeests) emerging second and third with 447 and 416 respectively as Yellow (Cheetahs) with 408 points finished fourth.

Speaking after the contest, the head of school, Recheal Cane, urged parents to encourage their wards to actively participate in sports to keep healthy and provide them a platform for careers.

She said the school remained committed to promoting sporting activities as it was key in ensuring the mental development and academic progress of teenagers.

She noted that the decision of the school to develop skills and talents among the children that will make them excel in future would motivate the management to embark on the sports events which would done yearly.