By Michael Oche, Abuja

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has described the death of former minister of sports, Bala Kaoje as a great loss to the country.

Former Sports Minister/Chairman, National Sports Commission, Hon. Bala Bawa Ka’oje died early Tuesday at age 60.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bala Kaoje, who was also former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on National Assembly Matters as well as President of all Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has been buried in Abuja, according to Islamic rites.

His death has thrown Nigeria’s sporting fraternity as well as real estate and construction sector into a mourning mood.

Bala Kaoje was a seasoned administrator and a former President of Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB). He was, until his death, a member of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria Board of Trustees Member.

Speaking on his death, President of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) Alhaji Aliyu Oroji Wamakko described the late Kaoje as a dignified, detribalised and unassuming administrator and real estate expert who showed great passion and interest in the development and improvement of the real estate and construction sector and that of Nigeria sports.

The REDAN president prayed Almighty Allah to grant the soul of Bala Kaoje eternal rest in paradise as well as grant his family, friends, associates and Nigerians the fortitude to bear his loss.

Born in Kebbi State on 20th September 1960, Bala Bawa Ka’oje earned a master’s degree in Structural Engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.