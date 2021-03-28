ADVERTISEMENT

BY CHIKA OKEKE, Abuja

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has moved to resolve the existing land allocation crisis along the Airport Road axis in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

FCT chairman of REDAN, Mr Osilama Emmanuel Osilama, who made the disclosure in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Abuja, said the exercise would be carried out in collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the built sector.

According to him, “We want to sanitise the sector so that developers can be respected and regarded as genuine businessmen . This is because if you follow the trends in the sector, the developer is in- between the buyer and the government.”

Osilama, who is also the CEO of Nuel Osilama Global Investment Limited expressed concerned that developers were often blamed for inconsistent government policies and seen as misleading the buyers or subscribers.

He pointed out that a land allocation that is backed by ministerial approval remains valid irrespective of the number of years the approval was granted to the subscriber. He appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to consider existing allocations that are genuine during the construction of the proposed FCT Phase 5.