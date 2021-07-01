The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has said that the Rural Urban Housing Initiatives RUHI-774 has received a boost as Shelter Afrique has consented to finance 12,000 housing units in the country.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the president, REDAN, Alh Aliyu Oroji Wamakko, said via the partnership the 1st phase of 6,000 housing units will commence in August 2021.

Wamakko said the target of the programme is to develop at least 100 standard housing units in each of the 774 Local Government Areas of the Federation including the FCT, where feasible and viable with requisite infrastructure.

He said that Shelter Afrique has floated a Bond in Nigeria to the tune of $500 million.

‘’This will shore up their presence in Nigeria by providing homes to the citizens. It is from this floated fund that REDAN Members’ Housing development projects will be funded nationwide, particularly the RUHI-774 projects,’’ he said.

Wamakko said with the milestone development, he said that REDAN is poised to deliver on our mandate to provide homes to Nigerians using the instrumentality of RUHI-774.

‘’We hereby call on Nigerians in need of housing to key into the RUHI-774 project by filling our Expression of Interest form on its site or by collecting the form from any of the REDAN offices nationwide and partnering institutions,’’ he said.

He said as part of its mandate is to build Nigerian homes with the use of at least 90 per cent local building materials, thereby boosting the Local Content and the development of the Building Material Production Industry, the scheme will also create employment for Nigerians and contribute enormously to the economic development of the nation.

‘’We use this medium to appreciate the board and management of Shelter Afrique for the confidence reposed in our esteemed organization, REDAN, in granting us an audience and agreeing to support the programme through capacity building and construction finance for affordability,’’ he added.