The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has urged the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCTA) to emulate other states by providing lands for affordable housing in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The move according to REDAN will help reduce the housing deficit in the country.

At the moment Lagos, Ogun Bauchi States amongst others have provided land for shelter Afrique 6000 housing initiative which is meant to provide 1000 houses per geopolitical zone in the country via the REDAN RUHI 774 in collaboration with Family Home Fund.

The chairman REDAN FCT, Mr Emmanuel Osilama, who disclosed this during the FCT REDAN conference in Abuja yesterday with the theme: “Strategic Approach to Excellence in Real Estate Development” said the association looks forward to hearing from the FCT Minister, Alhaji Musa Bello, in regards to their request.

The minister of state FCT, Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, and REDAN national president, Alhaji Dr. Aliyu Oroji, were recognised and given awards for their professional impact and tireless commitment to the growth of real estate in the FCT.

Osilawa also hailed the Special Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) and the chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, for making REDAN membership mandatory for all real estate practitioners in Nigeria.

He said the FCT has also set up a committee to check the activities of fraudsters in the real estate sector.

According to him, ‘’We have recently set up a 10-man disciplinary committee to check the activities of a few bad eggs in our midst.

‘’Affected members of the public or developers are expected to get in touch with this committee and lay their complaints, thereafter, the committee will communicate with those involved, hear their own side of the story and act as mediators to resolve the differences.’’

On her part, the FCT minister of State urged all stakeholders to ensure they check and confirm all documents with the Land Registry before buying any land in the FCT.