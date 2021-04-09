BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, yesterday visited the Ibadan Zonal Office of the commission, urging the staff members to rededicate themselves to the task of ridding the country of corrupt practices .

Bawa urged the operatives to be hardworking as Nigerians are looking up to them for success in the fight against corruption.

According to him, “as the saying goes, the eagle is now in the hands of the EFCC but the mission and the vision of the Commission remain the same. Therefore, I urge you to be committed to your job. Always do what is right and guard against wrongdoing.”

Bawa who described his visit to the zone as homecoming having previously served as head of the Zone in his illustrious career, thanked staff of the zone for their support and prayers since he emerged as Executive Chairman.

He urged the staff to join him in moving the EFCC to the next level, saying “The Ibadan zonal office is one of the offices I love. I hope you will maintain it and be on top of your game. If the story of my life is not an inspiration to you as officers, nothing will. I want you to join me to steer the ship to another level.”

The EFCC boss expressed confidence that the future of the commission is great , saying despite its young age, EFCC was rated highly among its peers in the business of law enforcement across the globe.

He assured that officers of the commission would be exposed to new training opportunities to keep them abreast of changing trends in the fight against corruption.