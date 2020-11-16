By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Former Super Eagles forward, Obinna Nsofor, has charged Gernot Rohr-led squad to redeem their batter image by coming out victorious when they take on the Lone Stars of Sierra-Leone in the reverse fixture of their Africa Cup Nation (AFCON) qualifying match, tomorrow, in Freetown.

He described the disappointing 4-4 draw at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Friday, after the Super Eagles had gone into the break with a 4-1 lead as a wake-up call for the three-times African champions not to underestimate any team in their AFCON qualifying campaign.

“It was a disappointing game where we were leading by 4 goals to end the game 4-4. As a fan and as a former Super Eagles player, I was sad. I know the pains most of the players are passing through,” he said.

“The whole country is disappointed as they expected them to win comfortably but this is football where anything can happen.”

“It is a wake-up call for the team to know that no team can be underrated nowadays. I am confident the Super Eagles will win on Tuesday in Freetown because the players need to redeem themselves,” he said.

The 2008 Olympic Silver medalist faulted the decision of the Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr’s decision to overlook local-based players, saying it is laughable.

“It is laughable that he will say there are no good local players for the national team. He is not willing to go round the nation and get the players.”

“Just take a look at Keshi’s period. Was it not home-based players that drove the team to success? Was it not Sunday Mba, a home-based player that scored the winning goal?” he stated.

Meanwhile, Leon Balogun is confident that the Super Eagles will overcome Sierra Leone in Freetown, tomorrow. Balogun was in action against the Lone Stars in Benin before going off with a knock.

“Lesson to learn from Friday night: never let success get to your head and never let failure get to your heart.

“We will come out on top of this,” the Rangers defender wrote on his verified Twitter handle.