BY HEMBADOON ORSAR,, MAKURDI

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal, Sadique Abubarka has called on the Officers of the Nigerian Air Force to be committed to duties and redoubled their efforts in order to add value and secured the country.

This is even as CAS commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring the provision of equipments and welfare needs, despite other competing demands to reposition the service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Marshal Abubarka made this known in Màkurdi during the commissioning of a 3block of 12 By One bedroom, renovated to ease accommodation problems of the Non Commission Officers (NCOs) at the Nigerian Air Force Base Màkurdi.

According to Abubarka, the welfare and well-being of Officers and their families have remained his prime consideration during every budgeting of the Force to boost the morale of officers for enhanced service delivery.

“Since assumption of office, I have made deliberate efforts in tackling the demanding challenges of infrastructural difficiency across all the bases in the country, especially accommodation for personnel, development of Educational infrastructures for more quality Education for our Children as well as the upgrade of our medical facilities for the provision of quality healthcare services”

Represented by the Chief of Logistics NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Yakubu, applauded the National Assembly especially the Senate and House Committee on NAF for their commitment and support in budgetary provisions to the service.

In a welcome address, the commander 151, Base Services, Air Commadore Adekunle Martins who was represented by Nnaana Nnamdi expressed optimism that the provision of beffiting accommodation to NAF Personnels will prepared their minds to respond to various exigencies of the Services across NAF formations in the country.

The commander pledged the commands renewed commitment to support the vision of CAS in repositioning NAF and enjoined beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by protecting and safeguarding the properties in their care so that it will stand a taste of time.