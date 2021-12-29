The United Bank for Africa (UBA)’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDTV, Premiered its star-studded blockbuster movie, ‘Unintentional’ on boxing day, December 26th, 2021.

The movie stars some of Africa’s biggest names in the movie industry, featuring Kate Henshaw, Efa Iwara, Omowumi Dada, Beverly Osu, Chioma Okoli, Tina MBA, Mike Uchegbu.

Unintentional is a feel good, love story that follows Sefi Madaki (played by Omowumi Dada) and her best friend Rosy (Beverly Osu) on a journey of self-discovery after a tumultuous heartbreak during the start of their Youth Service year.

Filmed around the beautiful landscape of Enugu State in Nigeria, the movie delves into the lives of two young African girls on a road trip that leads to the discovery of love in the most expected place.

The executive producer of REDTV, Bola Atta, who spoke excitedly about the new movie was thrilled about the first feature length movie for the network.

She said, “We are excited to be entering a new phase in the life of REDTV as we launch “unintentional’. It is different from what viewers have been seeing on the channel but still has the allure and beauty that REDTV is known for. For me, it is the breath taking scenes of Enugu that hold me spell bound in this movie. We keep saying that we are bringing the best of Africa to the world and we are not just talking about talents, but also the beauty of the continent.’

‘This year, it will be a quiet boxing day for most. No boxing day sales in some countries around the world that have again gone into some kind of lockdown. But it’s a different world that we find ourselves in and we are fast adjusting to navigating it in the best possible way. I will be glued to my home screen the day after Christmas, as I anticipate the launch of unintentional’ added Atta.

Unintentional was scripted by Zeina Otonjo and directed by Olufemi Bamigbetan.

Powered by UBA’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, award winning REDTV has produced hit series like The Men’s Club, Assistant Madams, Our Best Friend’s Wedding, Inspector K, RED Hot Topics, Public Figure, Hotel Boutique and a host of other entertaining content.