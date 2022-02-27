According to Nigeria Sugar Development Council (NSDC) importation data, sugar importation is to drop by 0.32 per cent in 2028, provided that the expected sugar factories come into limelight during the period under review.

The country’s sugar importation is to reduce from 1.22 million metric tonnes in 2018 to 1.21 million metric tonnes in 2028, representing a marginal decrease of 0.32 per cent.

Historically, Nigeria spends about N101.9 billion annually to import sugar largely because domestic production supplies only accounts for about two per cent of the nation’s demand.

Due to the gap between sugar demand and supply, the federal government in 2008, directed the NSDC to develop a roadmap for the attainment of self-sufficiency in sugar within the shortest time possible.

In compliance, the council came up with the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), which projected that the country’s demand for sugar would reach the 1.7 million metric tonnes mark by 2020.

The plan projected that for Nigeria to achieve its domestic sugar targets, the country needs to establish some 28 sugar factories of varying capacities and bring about 250,000 hectares of land into sugarcane cultivation, over the next 10 years from 2008.

It was projected that the bulk of the investment capital will come from private investors.

The plan became necessary considering the huge foreign exchange drain from the nation’s purse as a result of sugar importation.

Presenting the status report on the implementation of the NSMP, Dangote, BUA and Golden Sugar refineries were approved as BIP operators and were made to sign formal commitments detailing a number of indicators by which their performance would be measured.

Experts said there is need for government to backup and give full support to the implantation of Nigeria Sugar Master Plan in order to create more than 20,000 jobs for individuals and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This, they said, will also enhance the country’s chances of attaining self-sufficiency in sugar production within the shortest time possible

The executive secretary, the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Zacch Adedeji, has revealed that the sugar sector attracted over N250 billion in investments in the past five years.

“We are quite optimistic and ready to translate our policies to tangible achievements. The Nigerian sugar industry has been well repositioned to meet the yearnings and aspirations of interested parties,” he said.

Adedeji believes the NSMP will accelerate the drive to attain self-sufficiency in sugar production. NSMP is a 10-year policy document approved by the government for the sector.

He said given its huge human population and vast arable land, the country has all it takes to become a major player in the global sugar market.

He stressed the need for key players in the industry to redouble their efforts, especially, as it relates to the implementation of the sugar backward integration programme.

In recent times, the trio of BUA, Dangote and Flour Mills have been major players, as they have all been backed up by the Backward Integration project of the federal government.

Apart from the fact that this limits the forex spent on importation of sugar into the country annually, it has equally led to creation of thousands of jobs in the host communities.

BUA Sugar

BUA Group currently has 2 ultra-modern and automated mega sugar refineries (BUA Sugar Refinery, Lagos and Eastern Sugar Refinery, Port Harcourt) and the Sugar refineries have a total combined installed refining capacity of 1,500,000 metric tonnes.

Dangote Sugar

Dangote Sugar operates three plantations: Savannah in Adamawa State, Lau Tau in Taraba State and Tunga in Nasarawa State. Products from these farms are processed by the refinery located in Adamawa, while the Lagos State refinery processes imported raw sugar.

Golden Sugar

Sunti Golden Sugar Estates, Mokwa, Niger state is expected to save Nigeria $100million in foreign exchange every year.

Last year, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) acquired an additional 5,200 hectares of land at its Sunti golden sugar estates. The additional land acquisition brings the total size of the Sunti estates to 22,000 hectares of land.

With this acquisition, the total land size of Sunti Golden Sugar Estates has expanded substantially to 22,000 hectares of land, with the total land area under cane now coming up to 15,000 hectares.

Impacts on Host Communities

Just like other sugar producing companies in the country, Flour Mills investments at Sunti, Niger State, has significantly benefitted neighbouring communities who are feeling the impact through access roads, electrification projects, primary healthcare, educational facilities and expanded job opportunities.

The company has 4,000 seasonal workers out of which 350 are female that specializes in planting sugarcane and 1500 workers that specialize in crop maintenance and irrigation.

The farm has three kinds of irrigation systems that include; sprinklers, 14 pivots, and furrow managed by the workers on the daily basis and this is to ensure that the sugarcane plantations have access to water round the year for robust yield and steady growth.

These sets of workers are always on the farm between 6 am and 12 pm every day and those that manually harvest the sugarcane are about 1,200.

As gathered during the tour, the management realized that the adoption of mechanized farming saves cost but embracing workers from communities was a move to create jobs and get them engaged.

A total of five settlements were constructed within the sugarcane plantation for the male workers with access to electricity, daily food, and portable water.

This, also save workers’ transportation and reduces distraction between the female and male workers within the Sunti sugarcane farm settlement.

A sugar planter, Ramat Labran with a Food & Nutritionist educational background at one of the college of education in Niger state expressed that the company has impacted a lot in her life, among other 350 female sugarcane planters.

She noted that the monthly income from the company is used to assist her parents and younger ones who are still in secondary school.

Gains Of Funding Sugar Production In Nigeria

Speaking on knowledge impacted by Golden Penny Sugar, she said: “While in the college of education, I was at the food & nutrition department with a little background of sugarcane varieties.

“Right now, I can tell you different varieties of sugarcane and the ones that can germinate on poor soil. I have been empowered a lot over the last three years and the experience is wonderful.

“Other sugarcane planters have also benefited from working with the company. The work does not stop them from doing other things. We resume 6 am and by 12pm we have closed for the day. Some are artisans and the monthly fund from the farm is used to support their family.”

Agric manager, Golden Sugar, Muhammad Iwba, who overseas 3,500 hectares of sugarcane land, stated that, it was a big challenge to make the hosting communities understand the importance of sugarcane plantation in Niger state

According to him: “the youths in the host communities were our sources of labour and it was a big challenge to letting them understand the need to collaborate with the management of Flour Mills of Nigeria in making Nigeria self-sufficient in sugar.”

He noted that the management, over the years, has empowered youths in the host communities and ensures that the youths are properly taken care of once they work on the plantation on daily basis.

On what FMN is doing differently on sugarcane cultivation, he said: “we do not plant sugarcane varieties based on its history somewhere. We have our research team who gives close monitoring to sugarcane varieties we wanted to plant. We always spend a lot of time stuffing any sugarcane varieties into the farm.

“We always conduct soil tests before planting any sugarcane. It tells us the varieties we suppose to plant and the quantity to plant. These things are very expensive but FMN understands the importance of doing them.”

Looking Ahead

The company secretary, FMN, Umolu Joseph, reassured customers and consumers across the country that FMN has no outstanding compliance issues with the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), as confirmed by the council’s latest raw sugar allocation for 2022.

“On the contrary, we have been adjudged as the best performing Backward Integration Program (BIP). As one of Nigeria’s leading foods and agro-allied groups, with over 61 years of operations in the food industry, we want to reassure Nigerians that we understand that millions of Nigerian families trust us for our quality, nutritious, and affordable foods,” he pointed out.

While Flour Mills has done a lot to increase local sugar production just like BUA and Dangote have done, market observers charged host communities, government and other relevant stakeholders to support these local sugar producers to allow the country attains its sugar sufficiency in the nearest future.