By CHIBUZO UKAIBE, Abuja

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has commended the federal government for embracing his advocacy to privatise oil refineries but cautioned that the process must be transparent to ensure Nigeria reaps the greatest economic benefits from it.

Atiku said he is fulfilled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government which once failed to see the wisdom in his economic policies has now embraced his idea on privatising the refineries after scorning it for years.

The former vice president who recalled how he had championed the privatisation of the economy and full deregulation of oil and gas sector for greater service delivery and efficiency, narrated how as chairman of the National Council on Privatisation, he advanced these policies which saw the economy achieve 6% GDP growth and created jobs and national wealth that enabled the country exit the debt trap, and secured financial independence.

“Even though my ideas were scorned by the All Progressives Congress led federal government over the years, I am nevertheless most fulfilled that an administration that once failed to see the wisdom in these sound economic policies, is now facing reality and has now embraced reason, by announcing the privatisation of our refineries and other assets, which have not always prospered under public management.

“It is always better late than never. And I commend the federal government for coming on board. I urge that the privatisation process be as transparent as possible, as that is the only way to ensure that Nigeria reaps the greatest economic benefits from this policy.