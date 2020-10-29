By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Deputy national president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Chika Onuegbu, has advocated for the reform of Nigeria’s electoral process, saying it is the only way to guarantee the participation of youths in governance.

Speaking during a live radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, Onuegbu, said majority of the countries in the world, including Canada and France were being rules by youths.

ADVERTISEMENT

He insisted that the calls on Nigerian youths to organise themselves and go into elections would not be realistic as they do not have the resources to dislodge the political godfathers and money-bags.

The TUC leader said: “Election is the central veil of democracy and it marks the direct encounter between the citizens and their leaders, government and democracy.

“If you look at the current electoral system that we have in Nigeria, the various political parties at the states and local governments are hijacked by some people. So, there is no effective internal democracy.

“The truth is that without internal democracy, the youths will be shut out, no matter their number, from the process. That is why you see that youths have been relegated to social media aides. That is very unfair, looking at Nigeria with large youth population.

“If you compare the age of the presidents or prime ministers of Canada, France and other countries around the world, you will see that people ruling most of the countries are within the ages of 40; they are youths. But unfortunately, that cannot happen in Nigeria without electoral reforms.

“Some people say the youths should go and organize themselves and go into elections, but the youths do not have the resources to beat the godfathers, except the electoral system is reformed in such a way that it will guarantee credible elections; elections will be free and fair.

“The process of internal democracy will be completely enshrined. It is not going to be left with political parties saying that it is internal affairs.

“It cannot be internal affairs at all because if you say internal democracy internal democracy within political parties is internal affairs, what that means is that the rest of the populace would be left with leprous fingers presented to them by godfathers and money-bags, whose interests are essentially to continue the enslavement of the citizens.”