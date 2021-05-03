By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) yesterday appealed to the political elite to refrain from making reckless and unhelpful comments in the face of the current security challenge in the country.

The group said in a statement signed by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and secretary, Cassidy Madueke that it was worried that some influential individuals and groups have been providing excuses for criminal elements and their activities in some parts of the country.

“We are indeed worried about the unhealthy rhetoric of some people of influence who have been stoking the embers of division rather than dousing tension within their sphere of influence.

“We have found ourselves in a situation where respectable leaders, including some state governors and other politicians, prefer to grandstand with unverifiable claims while ignoring glaring cases of criminality in their immediate communities.

“In recent times, we have witnessed a spate of attacks on security personnel and formations in some parts of the country as well as the brutal murder of harmless people, but a loud silence has greeted all these by people who are usually very vocal on critical national issues.

“We are astonished that the socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo chose to condemn the death of the leader of the militia group Ikonso Don in a gun duel battle with security operatives as well as question the circumstances of his death.

“These are individuals and groups that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was referring to recently in his admonition on the need to tell the truth to their communities and speak against disunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to remind them that some groups in the north-east showed similar sympathy for Boko Haram at the initial stage but are now feeling the brunt of the monster they reared from infancy which has now turned against them,” it added.

BMO also has a message for Nigerians, including National Assembly members who want President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity.

It said, “As good as the suggestion sounds, we want to believe that people who see it as the best option to stem the tide of insecurity know the implications.

“These include the abridgement of some fundamental human rights as well as arbitrary executive powers almost to the exclusion of the legislature in security matters amongst others.

“We know that the President is an extreme democrat who could have easily imposed emergency rule in north- west and north-east states ravaged by bandits and insurgents, but he is almost certain to have considered the implications.

“But like Vice President Osinbajo said a few days ago, the Buhari administration is weighing all further options while providing necessary support for the security agencies.”

It , therefore, urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the president’s ability to make the country safer regardless of the current challenges.