National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has partnered with Rahama Sadau, Ali Jita, Umar M. Shariff, others under the auspices of Ray of Hope Foundation as influencers for the Project Zero Hunger.

At a meeting to set the partnership in motion, NCFRMI federal commissioner, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, commended the founder of Ray of Hope, Rahama Sadau, for her commitment and dedication to the project.

He said, “Rahama and her team have shown tremendous discipline, hard work and resilience in ensuring that we have this partnership today. They are operating at a level every partner will appreciate.

“It’s my hope that this partnership will complement the government’s effort in catering for our persons of concern and we will give the people a credible avenue to help them.”

Responding, the film star, Sadau expressed gratitude to Imaam for giving her the opportunity to contribute to the lifting of the persons of concern through the project.

She said, “We are happy to work with the commission and the federal commissioner on this special project and we will give it the support and publicity it deserves.”

The project coordinator, Ayodeji Oluwagbemiga, said the influencers would ensure the proper propagation of the Project Zero Hunger and continuous support for the persons of concern.

Other Kanywood stars on the project are Sadiq Sani Sadiq and Fati Washa.