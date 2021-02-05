By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

Beneficiaries of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons’ (NCFRMI) Project Reliance have narrated how important the project will be in restoring their lives of dignity and ending their hardship.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke during the registration exercise in Batsari, one of the eight frontline area councils of Katsina State, said, they live in displaced persons’ camps for many years with no means of livelihood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fatima Garba, one of the beneficiaries and a displaced widow said, her husband and eldest son were killed by bandits during an attack on their village and she has lived in a displaced camp since then with four children, whom she caters for on palliatives from the govt.

Another beneficiary, Binta Kabir, commended the exercise and stated that it will help her in taking care of nine children whose father’s whereabout is unknown after a bandits’ attack on her village in Kadisau.

Also speaking, an elderly beneficiary, Bashir Kadisau, expressed optimism that the commission’s project reliance’s capital will help him revive his grain business that was destroyed during a bandits’ attack on his village of Kadisau. “I have a wife and 6 children but the only food I get here is what the government and other agencies make available”, he lamented.

Hashimu Alti, a livestock businessman and a beneficiary said, it will be a big start for him, as he had lost his wife and three children to banditry and over 60 of his cows were rustled in two separate attacks on Hayin Kabalawa and Maiganguna villages.

Aisha Tanimu, a 20-year-old native of Makera village said, she lost both of her parents in an attack on her village and she has been the one catering for her 5 siblings. ‘The capital will help my sewing business and I can also send my sister and brother to school”, she rejoiced.

It is recalled that, the Project Reliance has also been flagged off in Borno state, with Zamfara and other states with high number of IDPs to follow. The project as the name implies was designed to empower IDPs by way of giving them start-up capitals and empowerment tools in more than 50 different vocations and businesses of their choices.