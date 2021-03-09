ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has provided relief materials – food, non food and empowerment items to support 300 internally displaced households in Birnin Gwari as part of measures to alleviate their sufferings.

The food items are semovita, maize, beans, rice, palm oil and vegetable oil. The non food items include local energy stoves, mats, plastic bowls, plastic buckets, blankets and mattresses while the empowerment items are grinding machines and sewing machines to support livelihoods and reduce dependency.

Making the ceremonial presentation to the Kaduna State Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the Honourable Federal National Commissioner of the NCFRMI, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed

said, the commission aside flagging off the distribution of the relief materials, is also commiserate with the.government and the good people of Kaduna state over the incessant banditry and communal clashes that have led to and continue to cause thousands of displacements in the state.

“It is with a heavy heart that I return today to handover relief items to the beleaguered people of Birnin Gwari local government area. Data collected this year by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency and NCFRMI Kaduna field office indicate that 1,194 households comprising 27,121 individuals – more than half of whom are women and children are displaced in Birnin Gwari LGA alone”.

He disclosed that the Commission is partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria to implement Project Reliance, an intervention project for all displaced persons in Nigeria where they have the opportunity to choose from 50 vocational skills.

“Beneficiaries will be provided with training and starter packs, including start up capital to begin their businesses. At the Commission, we believe this is the most effective way of empowering displaced persons and ultimately restoring their means of livelihood.

“Project Reliance has been initiated in Borno and Katsina states and in a phased manner, we hope to include all states in Nigeria where there are significant IDPs’ or Refugees’ populations. The Commission has also begun The Resettlement Cities Project in Borno, Katsina, Edo and Zamfara states where 600 housing units will be built in beneficiary states.

“The housing units include a clinic, market, security post, school and other social amenities. The project is also all encompassing as it has a livelihood support component to support full resettlement of displaced persons. Construction has reached advanced levels in Borno and Katsina states and we hope that we will expand this to cover all states with large numbers of displaced persons including Kaduna state.

Recieving the materials, Dr. Balarabe commended the NCFRMI for her magnanimity in responding to the needs of displaced persons in Kaduna State.

One of the displaced victims Hajiya Baraka Saidu who now takes refuge at Tudun Wada in Birnin Gwari also appreciated the Commission onhalf of other beneficiaries, stressing that the items will go a long way to alleviating their sufferings.