Dr. David Ikudayisi is the Medical Director, Glory Wellness & Regenerative Centre , a multi-specialty health care centre in Lagos and Abuja. He is a United States (U.S.) Board Certified Internist and has passion for regenerative, aesthetic and cosmetic medicine. He spoke with PAUL UWADIMA on Regenerative Medicine and other health issues.

Regenerative Medicine has continued to generate excitement. What makes it significantly different from conventional medicine, and why would you recommend it for anyone in need of treatment?

It is great to see that Nigeria is catching up with the possibilities of Regenerative Medicine for our health. Conventional medicine uses anything from conservative management, the use of medication, or surgery at the other extreme to help maintain good health or get us as close to it as possible. Regenerative Medicine on the other hand leverages the body’s natural healing mechanisms and attempts to accentuate their effects by increasing their availability to the specific organs needing regeneration. The ability to harness the body’s natural healing mechanisms using Adult Stem Cell Therapy (a subcategory of Regenerative Medicine) while minimizing adverse effects confers on Regenerative Medicine a considerably greater safety profile than conventional medicine.

Regenerative Medicine is not the secret sauce to fix all health problems. However, it is a great tool provided by modern medicine to provide an answer to many health challenges that conventional medicine had deemed unfixable. Conditions that have been considered incurable by conventional medicine due to their degenerative effects, are now made “curable” in the practical sense as Regenerative Medicine takes care of the organ degeneration.

I will continue to recommend Regenerative Medicine to anyone in need of treatment because where conventional medicine fails, it offers hope and delivers results beyond what conventional medicine can offer in most cases. The benefits are even more noticeable in acute phases of degeneration.

What is the scope of this branch of medicine? People are asking whether it can treat only select ailments or all manner of sicknesses?

The scope of application is broad and multisystemic. This means it can be used for various systems and functions in the body. While the exceptions are diseases of a non-degenerative nature such as genetic or chromosome-related diseases; nonetheless, people with these challenges can see a reduction or improvement in symptoms even though it is not cured. Healthy people use it for anti-aging, to feel stronger and healthier as well as look younger as they age. As I mentioned earlier, Regenerative Medicine is not here to replace other branches of medicine. Like other new innovations in medicine, it can add value to other forms of medicine. For example, a patient with a displaced fracture needs the intervention of an orthopedic surgeon not Regenerative Medicine. However, it can be added during or after the orthopedic surgery to accelerate the healing process.

Here at Glory Wellness & Regenerative Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, we have seen so many success stories with this branch of medicine. We have treated patients with complex quadriplegia (two years old injury before our involvement due to Partial Transection of Cervical Spinal Cord) and another with over nine years with Cerebral Palsy, both of whom have now gained the ability to move some of their extremities independently. We have also seen patients with uncontrolled Diabetes with Hypertension who now have blood pressures and hemoglobin A1c levels within the normal range as a result of these treatments. We have also seen great results in patients treated for Female/Male Sexual Dysfunction, pain in their joints, neck, and back, and Acute Stroke (especially when the Acute Stroke is treated very early to prevent permanent residual symptoms).

All patients with autoimmune disorders can also benefit from Regenerative Medicine.

What feedback are you getting from those who have accessed this branch of medicine?

Many of the patients treated at Glory wellness and Regenerative Centre are delighted at their results, so much so that they are spreading the word person to person. We get a great number of them who are so pleasantly surprised of the outcome, as they also see improvements in areas they did not even think to mention to us. It is noteworthy that the therapeutic benefits they have received from Regenerative Medicine had been practically impossible with conventional medicine hence their satisfaction, joy, and excitement. An example is the case of a man with left testicular atrophy and low testosterone. After one session of Autologous treatment, the left testicle grew back to normal size and the production of testosterone significantly increased. People who have infertility issues, both male and female, should not give up without considering one of the Regenerative Medicine protocols, especially those women that have tried IVF without success.

What is the level of acceptability of Regenerative Medicine in Nigeria and across the world?

There is great interest amongst those needing these therapies. However, the challenge facing Regenerative Medicine in Nigeria is the lack of awareness to its benefits. One of the needful tasks confronting us is to spread the word on the availability of these therapies in our country. There is a great enthusiasm on the impressive potentials of these therapies world-wide, amongst the ill needing medical breakthroughs. While it is soon becoming a part of the status quo of modern medicine, the endless potentials have continued to encourage even more research to unravel it. This has resulted in even more ground-breaking findings on the application of Regenerative Medicine.

Many people believe that being a new branch of medicine, it will be expensive to access. How correct is that notion?

It is truly relatively expensive due to the demand on medical manpower and the present cost of required materials. However, the costs are gradually coming down which we hope is sustained and accelerated so that more people can benefit. Our goal is to get these treatments to as many people as possible.