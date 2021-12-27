Kaduna State Government has called on all residents in the eligible nine local governments and 42 wards, to register for the federal government’s Rapid Response Register (RRR).

The RRR is federal government’s intervention targeted at cushioning the devastating economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on urban and semi-urban poor, especially daily wage earners that were affected by the “lockdown”.

The local governments that are eligible in the first wave include: Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kudan, Zaria, Kaura, Igabi, Sanga, Jema’a, Kagarko, Lere, Kachia, Soba, Giwa, Zangon Kataf, Ikara, Kajuru and Kauru.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who made the call in a statement, said the registration process is simple, as it involves dialing of *969# USSD code, adding that ‘’ward specific codes will be made available within the next few days.’’

‘’Eligible persons can also call the National Social Safety Nets Programme (NASSP) Call Centre: 969. Residents of the selected wards may receive SMS from NASSP which they are expected to reply to if they consider themselves eligible.

‘’Applicants for the Rapid Response Register that successfully register and are validated will receive N5,000 monthly for a period of six months under an expanded cash transfer programme of the federal government,’’ he added.

El-Rufai promised that the Kaduna State Social Investment (KADSIO), through the Kaduna State Operations Coordinating Unit (KADSOCU), will commence sensitization in the local governments concerned in the coming weeks.

‘’There will also be placement of jingles and announcements on TV and radio, including featured audience participatory TV and radio discussions on the Covid-19 Cash Transfer, as well as the circulation of Information, Education and Communications materials (IEC),’’ he said.

The governor reiterated that the ‘’APC led administration, under the able leadership of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, remains resolute in its effort to deliver on inclusive and sustainable development that leaves no one behind.’’