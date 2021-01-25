By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) plans to write fictitious figures at the end of its national registration process.

PDP while dismissing the fears that its members and undecided Nigerians would be absorbed in the APC during its ongoing national registration process, stressed that APC’s registration process poses no threat to it.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said, “APC is a fictitious political party. We won’t be surprised when they begin to announce fictitious figures like they did in the past.

“We are aware that Nigerians have lost fate in the APC having mismanaged the economy, failed in the fight against corruption and insurgency. So, who is that Nigerian, being aware of the failures of the APC that will go and join such a fictitious party?

“We are not worried as a party over the APC registration process because PDP started the process of the online registration process but as soon as the APC realised that it was approved by the PDP NEC, they jumped into it and said they are doing it. But this is a party that has no structure. But we are not bothered about what they will come upwith.

“We do not attach any importance to what they are doing because we are aware that a faction of the party has gone to court to stop the registration process.

“While one group is doing that, another group has been going round the country trying to form a new party from the APC. So what manner of registration do they hope to achieve if not to come up with fictitious figures,” he said.

On his part, the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin said his party is not threatened in any way by APC’s registration process.