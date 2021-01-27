By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello, has said that the success of the registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressive Congress (APC) will determine the party’s chances in future elections.

Bello, who also chairs the party’s national registration committee, warned chieftains and groups within the party against hijacking its membership registration and revalidation exercise.

He made these remarks at the inauguration of state registration committees on Wednesday in Abuja while appealing to those saddled with the registration in the states not to give in to the antics of those who will want them to do their bidding.

He said: “We should also note that commandeering or theft or hijacking registration materials will not be tolerated you should also note that domination of registration process by an individual or group will also not be accepted the whole intention of this exercise is to expand our membership base for we believe that when this is done we believe that it will increase our chances in the next coming election.

“We have very few members who have left the party and we have many who have joined the party and we believe they should be given the opportunity to register as members of our great party, the APC.

“We will ensure that no one is left behind. We should know that theft or hijack of registration materials will not be tolerated. We should note that domination of the registration process by individuals or groups will not be tolerated.

“I appeal to the Chairmen and Secretaries of this committee to ensure that they stand their grounds and ensure that the job is done at the end of the day”, he charged.

On his part, Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the APC registration exercise would again prove his state as the largest democracy in Nigeria.

He said; “People are eager to go for this registration because so many new entrants are in the party now but without registration. Also few ones that had left, their names have not been deleted and there are many young men whose number has reached for them to be registered and they will be registered. So, I believe we are going to have a very effective and efficient registration process and we will end up with very high number of members that will be registered.