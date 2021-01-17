Deplorable environments, particularly in urban areas have elicited numerous calls for effective development control. This is even as regulatory bodies are lackadaisical in addressing contraventions of town planning laws by developers.

Regrettably, such contraventions are common-sight in major cities, even as the land use act is serially abused, with little or no penalty on defaulters.

The non-compliance with master plans further reveals the state of lawlessness and spate of illegal constructions, especially in cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

A major case is the upsurge in construction of fuel stations and tank farms in heavily populated areas and the sale of highly inflammable products in such areas.

The stations are usually sited in highly congested areas, leading to obstruction of roads and traffic gridlocks.

The environmental implications posed by these man-made actions no doubt, have highlighted the need for both the private and public sectors to join forces in resolving issues bordering on development control.

Regulatory Demands

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) which regulates Nigeria’s oil and gas industry had mapped out regulatory criteria for investment in the downstream subsector of the industry.

This, they did by mapping out procedures and conditions for locating petroleum products outlets. According to the regulator, the guidelines and conditions are spelt out in the Petroleum (Amendment decree no. 37 of 1977 safety rules and regulations).

It stipulates that intending marketers are expected to submit an application to the DPR for site suitability inspection and the inspection shall among others issues, indicate the size of the proposed site and shall not lie within pipelines or PHCN high tension cable Right Of Way (ROW).

The distance from the edge of the road to the nearest pump should not be less than 15 meters and the total number of petrol stations within two kilometers stretch of the site on both sides of the road should not be more than four, including other considerations.

In addition, the distance between an existing station and the proposed one should not be less than 400 meters while drainage from the site should not go into a stream or river.

In some instances, where the site is along a federal highway, a letter of consent from the federal highway authorities is required, as well as DPR guided/supervised EIA study of the site by an accredited consultant.

Despite these regulatory demands, some marketers and developers flagrantly abuse the process, leading to uncoordinated building of petrol stations in unauthorised locations.

Blame Game And Bureaucracy Among Authorities, Marketers

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday, the national president, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, exonerated his members from such act.

Okoronkwo said the DPR was saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the industry and enforcing its regulatory responsibilities instead of embarking on ad-hoc measures after the stations have commenced operations.

Okoronkwo argued that those engaged in such breaches were not members of IPMAN but a few who obtained licenses to operate from the same system.

He said: “I am of the view that DPR should strengthen its operations and do proper audit of the sector and expand its engagement with stakeholders, it should also firm up its feedback mechanism to be able to address these issues”.

He said the House of Representatives committee on downstream had requested a partnership deal with marketers to commence full audit of the existing unlicensed outlets and those operating in unauthorised locations.

The chairman, House of Representatives Ad-hoc committee on Relocation of Tank Farms in Residential Areas, Sergius Ogun, confirmed to LEADERSHIP Sunday that from February, a major step would be taken to clear the environment of hazardous businesses.

While the DPR failed to respond to our inquiries on the issue, Mr. Ogun said the committee had engaged other critical stakeholders on the problem.

He said his committee engaged state governors on the need to harmonise building policies by incorporating some regulatory framework on location of tank farms and fuel stations.

He said in some cases, the fuel stations were not deliberately located at residential areas but that such buildings would suddenly spring up around a facility and become dense at some point.

Ogun assured that the committee would no longer condone flagrant abuse of laid down ruless.

He said: “We are embarking on a nationwide assessment tour and by next month, we will be able to come up with measures to deal with the situation.”

He said marketers were willing to cooperate with the committee if their recommendations would be in tandem with the existing regulatory framework.

In August last year, the House of Representatives carried out an assessment on the effects of the location of petroleum tank farms as well as operators’ activities on residents of Ijegun-Egba and Kirikiri communities of Lagos State.

The speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to investigate the matter following petitions from residents of the affected communities.

The residents had in August 2019 protested before Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, demanding the immediate relocation of the tank farms sited in residential areas.

The committee, led by Rep Sergius Ogun, had the member representing Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Mr Oghene Egoh as member.

Ogun had revealed then that the visit was to assess the havoc on both facilities as well as the people to make appropriate recommendations to the House.

The committee chairman hinted that the exercise was also to verify all approvals obtained by owners of the facilities as well as the safety measures put in place by depot operators.

The committee was received by the depot owners who explained that safety and regulatory precautions were installed at the facilities to forestall fire disasters. The facilities visited in Kirikiri area included Techno Oil and Gas depot, Bovas depot, Index Petrolube Africa depot, Fagbems Petroleum depot, Chisco Energy depot and Swift Oil depot. Those inspected in Ijegun-Egba in the Satellite Town area were Emadeb depot, A.A. Rano Oil depot, Wosbab depot, Mao Petroleum depot, Rainoil depot and First Royal depot and others.

The committee resolved to visit Lagos and meet with relevant stakeholders to make adequate arrangements for the relocation of tank farms in residential areas.

Ogun noted that Fire Service officers were sent to the areas, even as the audit team would monitor the environment and report back to the committee for further legislative action.

“The tank farm owners like every other land landlord got approval the same way the town planning authorities did for residential owners. The tank farm owners pay taxes, not to spirits but to the government. But we cannot shave the head of Lagos State government in their absence.

“We are working for the interest of the community and the tank farm owners, because the NNPC said 85 per cent of the products we use in this country comes from that axis. Any attempt to alter the present development there will be scarcity. But that will not be at the expense of the community,” he stated.

The chairman of Ijegun Satellite Town Forum, Michael Imitimi, said the community was mapped as a residential area since 1976. He added that it was earmarked and gazetted in 1975 with temporary occupation license, a development which allowed mostly civil servants to build their houses there.

“In 2012, we started seeing the invasion of tank farm activities in the community and that has caused us a lot of problems. We have other eight villages across the water and we just have one seven meter road that leads to the tank farm and the community.

“Hundreds of trucks operate from here on a daily basis. We can remember the fire incident in Onitsha, where only one truck caused severe havoc. These trucks carry between 33,000 and 78,000 metric tonnes but the issue is who approved the construction of tank farms in a residential area?

“The last incident that happened claimed lives, it was a very bad situation and we will not accept that,” he said.

The chairman of Ijegun-Egba Tank-farm Owners and Operators Association, Adebowale Olujimi, informed the committee that approval was given by all relevant stakeholders before they installed the tank farms in 2013.

According to him, in 2013, the association spent N13 million on road rehabilitation and N350 million on road construction to the tank farm, while in 2014, N15 million was spent on Marwa road rehabilitation, and in 2017 N72.5 million was spent on road rehabilitation.

He said between 2015 and 2016, a road with drainage was constructed at the cost of N60 million, adding that the association had so far spent N2billion to tackle pressing infrastructure deficit in the area. A fire station was also built.

He further disclosed that with over N2trillion in assets currently servicing loans from various institutions, an attempt to relocate the tank farms would have a devastating effect on investors and financial institutions operating in the area as over 25 per cent of national petroleum product supply comes from the area.

In his submission, the assistant director, Products Depots and Jetties of DPR, Bashir Sadiq, said it was not the sole responsibility of DPR to issue approvals as many other agencies grant approvals for tank farms.

“Other agencies like the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), National Inland Waterways Authority (IWA), Town Planning Authority (TPA), Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Nigeria Police as well as the federal and state Fire Services are also involved.

“The truth is that we are the final authority that grants approvals to contract a depot because it is a petroleum product facility but we only grant approval after every other one has been congregated,” he said.

Also, the Baale of Baruwa area of Lagos, Alhaji Halid Baruwa, said the community had petitioned the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the DPR severally, complaining about activities of LPG outlets in residential areas.

Baruwa lamented that despite frequent fire outbreaks in the community, concerned authorities had failed to address their fears.

Other residents who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday accused the government of being insensitive to their plight, saying: “We regret that to say that all that government does is to wake up one day and start demolishing houses/structures as a solution to the same avoidable mess they have pushed us into.

A resident of Onigbongbo in Lagos, Mr. Chukas Uzoma, cited the demolition of Oando, Mobil and Conoil filling stations in the heart of Maryland by Lagos State authorities.

He said the recently demolished mobile outlet was constructed directly on a high tension line, exposing residents of the area to further danger. He said, “you will be surprised to know that this same company operated for several years prior to it demotion, sharing fence with Oando petrol station.

He thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led government who unlike successive administrations is addressing their plight.

According to him, the location of fuel stations indiscriminately in the heart of residential areas, the location of transformers and refuse dumps in cities without considering the safety of residents leaves one with a big question on the existence and effectiveness of the town planning laws or agencies.