The Onijagbo of Ijagbo, Oba Salawudeen Fagbemi, Obebe II, has expressed delight over the rehabilitation of Oyun water works in Oyun local government area of Kwara State.

The monarch hailed the state government for expediting action on the repair of the water works which supplies water to the people of Oyun and Offa local government areas.

Oba Fagbemi who spoke through the Olora of Ijagbo, High Chief Mudasiru Ajiboye also thanked the government for other developmental projects that Ijagbo and Oyun local government have benefited.

The monarch spoke when the state’s commissioner for communications, Hon Abosede Buraimoh and her water resources’ counterpart, Mr Wahab Agbaje visited Ijagbo to inspect the rehabilitated Oyun water works.

Buraimoh assured the monarch that all gray areas inhibiting smooth discharge of water to benefitting communities would be addressed by the relevant authorities.

She urged the people of the area to reciprocate the government’s gestures by continuing to support its programmes and policies.

In his remarks, Agbaje assured the people that all the broken pipes would be repaired in order to restore water supply to their communities.

