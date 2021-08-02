The Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has assessed 57km Nguru-Machina and 31km Gashu’a-Yusufari federal road projects executed by the Yobe State government for possible reimbursement.

Yobe State government has so far constructed four federal road projects of Nguru-Machina 57km, Gashu’a-Yusufari 31km, Damaturu-Magza 77km and Kaliyari-Baimari-Gaidam 109km worth over N20 billion.

Fashola while speaking to journalists shortly after inspecting the Nguru-Machina and Gashu’a-Yusufari roads, said the visit was meant to assess the roads for quantification and possible repayment by the federal government.

“The reason for the visits is to see for ourselves all the roads that the state governors intervened in before the advent of our administration in 2015.

“The president, Muhammadu Buhari has committed to make some refunds, some states got their own in the first phase. We received some request again from some states who were not considered or that they were omitted, so the president reconstructed a presidential committee which i chair, Yobe is one of the states.

“We’ve been to Nguru-Machina road, Gashua-Yusufari road which are some of the roads involved just to assess, these projects were not done today, they have been done before this administration came, so we will assess and then go back and file our report for the consideration of the government.”

The Minister further stated that, “There are standard pricing for materials and design, we will file our report base on what we find because we have a method for making quantification then send it to the government cost control center where they will then advise government on what is due for payable. There is skill that will allow you to value any asset, we can’t pre-determined what will be the outcome.”

For his part, the Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali, said Yobe was seeking for the reimbursement of over N20 billion spent on the execution of four federal roads across the state.