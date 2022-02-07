Reinsurers, under the auspices of the Professional Re-Insurers Association of Nigeria (PRAN) have suspended the implementation of new rates on fire insurance in the country, LEADERSHIP reveals.

The suspension, however, means the insuring public will continue to pay the old rate pending the conclusion of the ongoing stakeholders engagement between the reinsurers and the insurance industry players.

Reinsurers, had, in November 2021, released a new version of the Fire Rating Guide, an amendment to the existing Guide published in 2009.

The new fire rate as specified in the new guideline, it was learnt, was about 400 per cent rise in reinsurance rate, which invariably would have amounted to increase in premium for the insuring public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development threw the industry off-balance at a time some companies and individuals have already renewed their fire insurance policies in the old rates even as the brokers, under the auspices of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) claimed they were not consulted before coming up with this new rate.

However, market observers expected the new rate to take full effect by last quarter of the year, when most policy renewals are done.

As at the weekend, LEADERSHIP investigation shows that, though, implementation of the new rate is suspended, there were ongoing engagement between the reinsurers and brokers on the modality of implementing the new rate.

Confirming this development at a Breakfast Meeting of the Brokers with NCRIB President, Barrister Rotimi Edu, in Yaba, Lagos, recently, Edu said, the new ratings were not favourable to the insuring public especially when his council as a critical stakeholder in the insurance industry was not consulted before the release of the Rating Guide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The council rose to the occasion and staved off its momentary negative impact on our operations. Happily, we have begun to engage PRAN and the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) on the newly released Guide, most especially to ensure that its implementation was suspended pending further dialogue with PRAN. This they acceded to and I can boldly say this is another milestone covered by this leadership,” he pointed out.

The suspension of the manual, he stressed, would prepare the insuring public for a possible rate increase, unlike catching them unaware, like the rating manuals wanted to do.

Similarly, Edu was optimistic that the Consolidated Insurance bills would be signed into law, possibly, by second or third quarter of the year.

To him, “building on this existing legacy, we are currently having consistent talks and brokering deeper relationship members of the House Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters, to ensure that the Insurance Bill which would later be passed as law, embodies all our inputs and creates a conducive business environment for Insurance Brokers to practice and thrive in Nigeria. We are indeed sure of a very fruitful outcome and passage of the Bill.”