In this report, JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH looks at efforts made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reinvent itself.

To pundits, last Thursday’s announcement of the defection of Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, marked the epic transformational political story of a reinvented All Progressives Congress (APC). According to them, it demonstrated political mastery by the players who brew and dispense political strategies. The thinking is that it was unthinkable to mull the idea of a Cross River State APC governor under the current dispensation.

With his defection, Ayade becomes the only APC governor from the South-South geopolitical zone.The ruling party had lost its only governor in the zone last year when Godwin Obaseki of Edo crossed to the PDP months to the governorship election in that state. He won reelection on that platform. With Ayade in the kitty, the APC now has 21 governors, the PDP 14 and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) one. Ayade’s defection came six months after his Ebonyi State counterpart, David Umahi, also left the PDP.

The APC’s inroads into traditionally PDP catchment areas took the opposition PDP camp by storm, making it look as if it is bereft of ideas on how to rival the political enterprise of Buni’s men.

After losing Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo Sate to the Opposition PDP, as a result of the brawl that followed Obaseki’s disqualification, coupled with the dissolution of the Comrade Adams Oshiomohle led APC Executives, analysts had concluded that the ruling party had thrust a knife in its own throat. Not too many political mathematicians saw any magic that could rescue the APC from eventual collapse.

When political structures came together to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014, it berthed renewed hope for a prosperous, stable and predictable social order. True to popular expectations of most Nigerians, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was swept away by the broom, heralding the emergence of APC as a ruling party.

However, despite the many lessons available to the leadership of APC to tap from, the party was engulfed in many crises similar to the types that consumed its predecessor. It was never a walk in the park for the foundation chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie Oyegun. Similarly, the comrade chairman of the party further deepened the party’s fragmentation as self aggrandisement was placed above collective party interests.

These many contradictions resulted in the party losing some key traditional APC states like Zamfara. It was the fallout of the hydra-headed crisis facing the party that consumed the immediate past chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomohle.

Wobbling and tumbling, the party settled for the caretaker committee, but even then, bookmakers saw no light at the end of the tunnel for the APC. Then the incumbent chairman of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Buni, was quickly conscripted to take charge. The thinking was that the emergence of a thorough bred political party technocrat like Buni would balance the equation in the troubled party. Though pundits have opined that Buni had a rocky beginning as a result of spillover of the crisis he inherited, the party began to gain stability when he started deploying his magic wand and party administrative acumen.

Political watchers are of the opinion that it is a mirage to expect a comity of interests like political parties to be crisis-free but what matters is how well conflicting interests are managed or balanced. They argued that a person of Buni’s disposition who has walked the length and breadth of all circumstances to bring sanity to the party.

Observers are of the view that despite the mixed bag of troubles that threatened the APC to its roots in recent years, the party seems to be reinventing itself. Political parties, like any other human organization, they said, strive on the principles of true reconciliation, justice and fair play.

A senior party official who did not want his name in print because he is not authorised to speak on the matter told LEADERSHIP that before Buni came on board, the party was headed for self-destruction due to myriad of court litigations, which were the evidence of brazen impunity, unleashed on the party by its leaders at the time for pedestal and narrow ends.

“It should be borne in mind that the decisive measure taken on June 25, 2020, with the setting up of a caretaker committee saved the party from imminent collapse.

“The party was literally seating on a keg of gun powder and headed towards explosion and disintegration. Numerous internal wrangling, several court cases and power play were threatening the very existence of the APC.

“The APC was on life support because of contradictions and impunities by those who call the shots,” he stated.

However, in re-inventing itself, the senior party strategist explained that the party has once again found its rhythm through the instrumentality of lobbying, dialogue and consistent engagement under the Buni-led caretaker committee, which is the hall mark of building of a virile political party.

“This is beginning to pay off, especially, since the caretaker committee was put in place. The capacity and capability of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee can be likened to the popular aphorism in marketing that ‘customer is the king’. As against the whip or whip approach, which nearly sank the party to the abyss, the Governor Buni magic had been carrot and persuasion approach,” he added.

There is a congruence of opinion among political analysts that in the beginning, the ambition of healing and eventual re-invention of the APC had seemed like mission impossible because of the volume of bad blood running in the party. They however posit that one after the other, skeptics have eaten the humble pie, as the 13-member caretaker committee have not only re-invented the party but rekindled the hope of potential members who have been seating on the fence and hesitating to join the party because of the brigandage that was holding sway in the party.

So far, politicians within the APC fold, who felt aggrieved by the antics of the past, are enjoying a life-line. They said Buni’s approach, which is centered on true reconciliation, justice and fair play, has to greater extent kick started the task of entrenching internal democracy.

The return of prominent politicians to the APC, including former PDP chairman, Chief Barnabas Gemade; two former Speakers of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and Yakubu Dogara; former Ogun State governor and director-general of the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign organization, Otumba Gbenga Daniel, and Senator Kabir Marafa, as well as putting an end to the internal scuffle in the state chapters like Rivers, Cross River and Bayelsa in the South-South are also said to be testaments to the growing fortunes of the party in the South-South.

Within 10 months of the caretaker committee, the areas of perceived injustice were being corrected like the dissolution of state excos where due process was not followed. The APC secretariat, which was bleeding from injustice, has once again become beacon of hope for hitherto disenchanted members.