Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government has led Nigeria to a state of hopelessness.

The governor therefore called on Nigerians never to fall into the lies of the ruling party as the 2023 general election approaches.

Wike spoke yesterday at Abara community in Etche local government area of the state, while speaking at the flag-off of the Etche campus of the Rivers State University.

He said: “Our government can be seen daily commissioning projects and working for the progress of the state but the other party in the state has nothing to show.

“We have a report of projects and progress while their report card is about the killing of people across the country.”

Wike stated that the establishment of multiple campuses of the Rivers State University was to achieve part of the vision of founding fathers of the university.

The governor further stated that the establishment of campuses in other local government areas of the state was to stimulate development and create accessibility to education.