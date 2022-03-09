Firstly, I am flabbergasted by the rejection of the Gender Equality Bill by the Nigerian National Assembly which occurred in Tuesday March 1 2022._

The rejection of the Gender Equality Bill by the Nigerian National Assembly is an astronomical apolitical stance and aberration against, as well as a separation of Nigerian women participating in politics of which is academically, Legislatively, Constitutionally, Statutorily and Actorally reprehensible to say the least. Because, it stagnates both the unification and building of very strong and viable Nigerian for Nigerians, it is postulated.

And, it restricts as well as depicts the invaluable contributions by Nigerian women being fairly represented in political constructive and productive political leadership positions in Nigerian.

The Nigerian National Assembly rejecting the Gender Equality Bill is indicative of archaic primitive and inhibitive prohibitive acceptance of Nigerian women fully freely, fairly, justly and equitably participating in Nigerian politics on a platter of equality with our male – political – counterparts. This is very unacceptable seeing what is good for the Goose is also good for the Gander.

May I be quick to draw to the attention of our male political counterparts and Nigerians in general that women are the Mothers of whatever Nation and Country they belong to, and Nigerian women are no different. And, as we know, no family is complete without a Mother or Mother figure. Likewise no Nation or Country is complete without women in political leadership positions seeing women have a very beautiful well balanced Motherly touch, experience and expertise to bring to the political table for the better of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Long gone are the dark ages and stages when – some male – Nigerian politicians believe that women belong to the kitchen, and the other room; whatever the other rooms means in their concept.

Our male political counterparts will do well in remembering that Nigerian women are some of the most viable and powerful, educated, economically vibrant and politically sound and astute on Earth, as pedagogically evidenced Locally, Nationally and Internationally.

And, that women, through out history, have always brought a very balanced political diet to the political table the World over.

As such, the Nigerian National Assembly rejecting the Gender Equality Bill is indeed a very unhealthy dark political dispensation seeing it allows for the unfair, unjust and inequitable disregard and treatment of Nigerian women in Nigerian and International politics. This is very un-Legislative, un-Constitutional, un-Statutory and un-Actoral politically and otherwise.

Thus, the Nigerian National Assembly rejecting the Gender Equality Bill can and aught to be construed as a clarion call to Nigerian women to stand up and be counted in politics Locally, Nationally and Internationally, if we are to bring about a much healthier, wealthier, richer and economical balanced Nigeria for Nigerians now and into the future.

The aforementioned National imbalance which outrightly unfairly, unjustly and inequitably and unacceptably excludes Nigerian women having a free and fair Legislative, Constitutional, Statutory and Actorally balanced representation in politics Locally, Nationally and Internationally very much unaccepted, unwelcome and untenable in 21st Century Nigeria.

Nigerian female politicians, and, Nigerian women in general, are not phased by the offensive retrogressive openly and arguably regrettable male chauvinistic postulatingly un-Legislatively, un-Constitutional, un-Statutory and un-Actoral unabrasive anti women political stance by our male political counterparts in the Nigerian National Assembly.

– Adejoh is the National Woman Leader, African Action Congress (AAC)