The Institute of Directors (IoD) has charged corporate organisations to rejig their corporate governance models to remain competitive on the global scene.

The president and chairman of the Governing Council, IoD, Mrs. Ije Jidenma, at its members’ evening in Lagos said, the current corporate governance models of today’s organisations will not fit for organisations of the future.

According to her, the world is changing at a dramatically high pace, where the development of advanced technologies and scalability of these new technologies like artificial intelligence, the blockchain, bots, quantum computers, is exponential.

She pointed out that organisations are adapting to this new reality and it changes how they work, behave and create value to stay relevant in the future.

She said, the IoD Members’ evening is an important networking event aimed at promoting interactions and engagement opportunities amongst existing members and non-members alike, through knowledge sharing sessions and discourse on relevant issues of economic importance, and nation-building from the perspectives of the public and private sector.

She added the theme of the event tagged “Agile Leadership and Governance in Unprecedented Times: What Future for Company Directors” underscores the need to improve Directors’ response to organisational issues and threats in these uncertain times, while reinforcing the need for agile, swift and vibrant leadership.

She, however, recommended that directors imbibe the concept of agile leadership to manage these uncertainties, stressing that, agile leadership has been described as the craft of creating the right context for self-organisation and is an entirely new approach to leading people in this fast-changing world.

She pointed out that agile leaders focus on the needs of others, acknowledge other people’s perspectives, involve them in decisions where appropriate and build a sense of community within their teams.

She added that the institute has continued to show greater concern and commitment to working with all stakeholders to engender a business-friendly environment for robust economic growth.