By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

Yobe State Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Hon. Mai Mala Buni has challenged the newly elected local government chairmen to work towards revitalizing their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for better progress at the grassroots.

Buni threw the challenge while presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected local government chairmen at the banquet hall government house Damaturu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor stated that as elected executives, the chairmen must work towards improving their source of revenue for effective execution and implementation of people oriented projects at their respective councils.

“As you assume office, you should focus on areas that would improve your Internally Generated Revenue and ensure remittance of the same into government coffers. You should, prioritize your projects and programmes and, avoid incurring huge expenditure on non-essential items.

“You should also ensure maintenance of government structures and assets, and improve on provision of water supply and healthcare services among others.

“This administration attaches great importance to prudence, transparency and equity to expenditure of public funds,” Buni said.

He charged the chairmen to consider leadership is a trust that requires a lot of sacrifice for success.

“Therefore, the investment of the people’s trust in you, is a huge challenge that requires you to live to the responsibilities of your offices.

“You must strive to be above board to deliver dividends of democracy to all communities in your local government areas. It is said to whom much is given; much is equally expected.

Buni assured that his administration would always be ready to support any committed chairman in executing laudable programmes and projects that will improve the lives of the people.

“The state government would be on the same page with progressive minded councils whose interests are focused on the welfare of the people.”