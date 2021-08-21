BACKGROUND

My name is Dr. (Mrs.) Abduldayan Fatimah Jibril. I hail from Patigi local government area of Kwara State, Nigeria. I was born on June 28, 1985 to the family of Mallam and Hajiya Jibril Tswayan Rogun, in Ilorin, in the state capital . I am the last child of nine children.

EDUCATION

I obtained my First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) from Baptist LGEA School, Ilorin, Kwara State, in 1995. I acquired my Senior Secondary Certificate Examination from the Government Girls’ Day Secondary School, Oko-Erin, Ilorin, Kwara State in 2001.

I got admitted into Federal University of Technology, Minna, in 2003 where I studied Library Information Technology and graduated with a Bachelor of Technology Degree (First Class Honours) in 2008. In 2010, I joined the services of FUT Minna, as a lecturer at the same department and School.

Later on, I moved to the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, where I also obtained my Master of Information Science Degree, with a Distinction in 2014.

In 2021, I again pursued my Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State after successfully defending my research work in research data management.

FAMILY:

I am married to my loving husband, Mallam Abduldayan Haruna and by the help of Almighty Allah, our marriage is blessed with four beautiful children namely: Aisha Nimah, Abduldayan Abba, Aisha Nafla and Issa Jamal.

CAREER

I can officially start counting my work experience from my days as a Corp member at 24SER Army Barracks, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. I worked there as an Information Technology officer between 2009 and 2010.

In fact, May 21, 2010 will always be a memorable day for me, as I was employed as a graduate assistant, to lecture in my Alma Mater, Federal University of Technology Minna.

Four years later, I was promoted to the ranks of an assistant lecturer. In May 2015, I was drafted to work at the university library, where I helped in organising practical sessions for library science students on library processes and systems.

From October 1, 2017, till date, I have been working as Lecturer II in the department, but Insa-Allah more feathers will be added soon.

WHO TAUGHT YOU?

As someone in the academic sector, you expect my list of teachers to be endless, because as you may have known, in academics, you learn from everywhere, even from students.

When I started teaching, I had no idea that I would learn as much from my students as they would learn from me. The wonderful lesson I can proudly say have reinforced key principles of success in my own life. They will also serve you well in your journey as you lead and influence others in any realm of life.

Nevertheless, to mention a few names even though in reality this list can never be comprehensive because am still learning, I will start from my husband Abduldayan Haruna, my mentor and mother Hajia Ramatu Jibril, and my children. Awesome teachers they have been, you learn from them in ways you can’t even imagine.

Academically, from my early days in school till date, I have had great teachers, but most recently, I can mention some names of my teachers who have become mentors and colleagues; Associate Professor Fasola Petunola Abifarin, Professor Georgina Uchey Oyedum, and Professor Jibril Attahiru Alhassan. Also, Professor Theo Bothma, Dr. Martie Van Deventer, and Professor Marlene Holmner of University of Pretoria, South Africa are all exceptional teachers for me.

MENTORSHIP / MOTIVATION

My mentor is my mother. With her as a guide, i had and still have everything i need to learn in terms of motivation, hard work and dedication to work. She is a perfect example of motherhood. Her virtues are worthwhile , especially her piety in religion and her ability to balance both work, and family.

I am inspired when it comes to impacting the society. I am attracted to teams who try to revolutionise the world using technology. I believe that man, by God’s design should continue to use the inherent abilities and skills to make the world a better place. So am thrilled and motivated to work, when I see something or someone who is making effort to make the world a better place, I become motivated to think deeply, conduct research and contribute solutions.

MY FEARS

Considering some common societal challenges at times, I ask myself, will I be able to pull this through? That’s a common fear I have especially when am about to start a project. My fear is not on my inherent ability to make things happen, but there are societal issues that I would not want to term as the “Nigerian factor”, but in the long run, I always face my fears and hope for the best with prayers, dedication and hard work.

CHALLENGES

Generally, time seems inadequate especially as it regards having ample time to meet up the lots of academic prospects available.

BALANCING WORK/ FAMILY

My family have been very supportive, they understand that their mother is an academic, who loves family but at times, it is just not mummy’s wish, but truly, to a large extent, my family have been very helpful, understanding and supportive. On my part, I try to schedule things properly, have time for work, have time for family, and reserve special moments for family love.

WORDS OF WISDOM

Relationships mean more than degrees and titles

Women are strong, they are created as though they have both male and female abilities all packed in one. At some point, when I see hard working women, I begin to imagine that God made women with almost all attributes and talents necessary for survival. So, my fellow women should give it all; take care of their family, work and make an impact on the Society.

Any Regrets?

None

LIFE IN BRIEF

