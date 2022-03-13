Stakeholders in the education sector have called for the immediate release of the N15 billion authorised by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of the revitalisation fund for public polytechnics in Nigeria.

The call was made in a communique issued at the end of the two-day retreat for chairmen and principal officers of federal polytechnics.

They also urged the government to as a matter of urgency establish a Ministry of Technical and Vocational Education to drive skills training for the development of entrepreneurship and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector for sustainable national development.

The retreat was organised by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in collaboration with the Committee of Federal Polytechnic Rectors for Chairmen and Principal Officers of Federal Polytechnics, chairmen and rectors of one state polytechnic in each of the six geopolitical zones.

The theme of the retreat is; “Improving Polytechnic Administration: The Role of Governing Councils and Management.”

At the end of the presentations and exhaustive deliberations, participants noted the inadequacy in the funding of polytechnic education in Nigeria and suggested allocation of at least 20 percent of the national budget for the funding of education and 50 percent of which should go to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to fund research and development in the Polytechnics.

They also noted the over dependence of polytechnics on TETFund intervention for the running of Institutions. The participants suggested that councils and managements should reach out to development agencies and non-governmental organizations and also look inwards for improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

