As part of its efforts to give back to the society and fulfil its corporate social responsibility and touch lives positively, the Dunamis International Church has flagged off the construction of 550-metre road at Karu/Jikwoyi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

While addressing the community people, the Etsu of Jikwoyi, HRH Bawa Jatta, said there was the need for the residents to support the project, adding that the government cannot do everything for the people.

“For having the mind to do this project, may other people copy from Dunamis, we will drive on this road and we shall be happy, mud will not spoil our vehicles, trousers, wrappers, nd shoes again, we will be celebrating on this road,” the traditional ruler said.

For his part, the resident Pastor of the church, Yakubu Usman, said “the gospel is unto good works, we are the salt of the earth, a city set upon the hill that cannot be hidden, so this work is not to prove a point but a social responsibility of the church to alleviate and to help humanity.”

Also speaking, Pastor Peace Usman said “God that brought it as a vision in the heart of the sent man of the commission, that same God will complete it to His glory and I know that, God will raise men for Himself to the completion of the project.”

A member of the church, Joy Alakpa, said “during the rainy season, we find it difficult to attend Sunday service because of the muddy environment and we believe that at the end of the project, it will serve the whole of this community.”

On his part, the resident pastor of Dunamis Church, Kabayi, said: “we believe that, this road when completed is going to bring joy to this community and people around this place in many ways.”

A resident of the community who identified himself as Musa said: “it is a project that is really God-ordained, that will change the face as it were of the whole community and it’s a project like you can see people, the dust around even there is the health aspect now because of the dust, there will be a lot of respiratory challenges both for the children and adults, when there is massive dust they inhale it, once they inhale it, there is respiratory challenges but if this project is done, it will address health issues with respiratory disorder, people who have asthma will also be calm and some people are allergic to dust and with this project, all the health related issues that dust can trigger will be addressed, so it is laudable one, it wouldn’t have come at a better time than now.”

Another resident, Joy Salem, said: “It is a laudable project and it is going to be beneficial to all and sundry especially the immediate community where the church operates. It is the vision of the commission as this is not the first time, anywhere the church is located, they contribute positively as part of its social responsibility of the church to people of the community where the church is located and its not going to be the last.”

The project engineer, Austin Azodoh, said “we don’t want to alter the natural design because if you look at it, we have about 20 metres width, if we say let’s go by the initial design, it may cost excessively, so we decided to introduce about 7-8 metres width road carriage way, the road will have stone base, it will be asphalted, in areas that we require drainages, we will introduce drainages and we will also have walkway. So these are the simple designs we have introduced to enable us make it okay.”