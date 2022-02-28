Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that there are 54 ethnic groups in Kaduna state and his main duty is to unite the people to collaborate and move the state in the right direction.

The governor also said that his administration does not promote any sectional or religious agenda as widely alleged by his political adversaries, advising that places of worship have a role to play in bringing people together for progress.

El-Rufai who made this known when a delegation of Christ Embassy paid him a courtesy call at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, noted that the church is an instrument of societal progress.

The governor expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes which Christ Embassy extended to him, especially the prayers and the billboard that was erected in Kaduna in that regard.

El-Rufai noted that ‘’ there are certain narratives that political adversaries have tried to push in this state, to say that the governor or the current government has an agenda against Christians.

‘’So, for a leading ministry like Christ Embassy to put a lot of money on a billboard, wishing me a happy, I think it is a direct attack on that narrative. I want to thank you for it.’’

While asking the delegation to extend his gratitude to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy, El-Rufai disclosed that the clergyman ‘’ has shown me, for a long time, an uncommon affection and consistent support.’’

‘’We met over 20 years ago. I was not in politics at the time we met but he showed great affection to me; may be because I am a Quantity Surveyor and he is an Architect,’’ he added.

He praised Christ Embassy for its community development projects, advocacy for unity and for avoiding politics ‘’ because members of different political parties can be members of your church. ‘’

The governor also commended the wisdom of the church for being inclusive and trying to unite people, adding that ‘’I want us to partner more closely, in encouraging unity in diversity in our state. ‘’

El-Rufai said that ‘’government and the church and mosques as well and synagogues if we have them, must work together to raise the moral values of people and encourage sound families so that we have a better country.

‘’Every problem that we are seeing starts with family breakdown and absence of God in the hearts and minds of people,’’ he further said.

The governor pointed out that ‘’I always say that there is really no difference between a good Christian and a good Muslim. The problem is the bad ones.

‘’Anybody that believes in one God and that one day we will stand before Him and be accountable for our deeds and actions in this world, will be a good a person and will not willfully kill, cheat or destroy the property of another person.’’

According to El-Rufai, ‘’there are people of every religion and different ethnic groups in my government,’’ adding that people assume that every Fulani is a Muslim but there are many Christians that are Hausa and Fulani.

The governor said that bandits that are causing insecurity in the country are pagans, maintaining that ‘’they don’t believe in God and it is what makes them do the things they do.’’

‘’Anyone who believes in God, whether you are a Muslim or Christian, there are certain minimum standards expected of him or her. There are certain things that you can not do. But most of these people have no religion really. We have arrested quite a few of them. Their religion is money. They just want money,’’ he added.

Speaking earlier, Pastor Marcel Obode, who led the delegation, thanked the governor for all the developmental projects that he has been executing and for improving the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

Pastor Obode who said that Christ Embassy had partnered with Cross River and Akwa Ibom states while he was there on tour of duty, looked forward to collaborating with Kaduna State Government.

He reiterated that every segment of society should contribute its quota to governance ‘’because together, we can do a whole lot.’’

Pastor Obode pointed out that Christ Embassy does not engage in showmanship but ‘’we have helped the less privileged, helped schools. But I think that we must join forces with government.’’