A rights activist, Idris Usman, has criticised the United States government for blacklisting Russia, China and eight other countries as religious violators.

Usman accused America of manipulating weakened countries and creating favourable conditions for the promotion of its interests and the “conquest” of dominant positions.

He recalled that the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had in a statement in December, blacklisted Russia, China, and eight other countries as religious violators, leaving out Nigeria which was placed on the same list in 2020.

Speaking during a recent official visit to Nigeria, Blinken said that the delisting of Nigeria was based on facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had rejected the United States of America, USA, government’s removal of Nigeria from its 2021 list of religious violators, querying the statistics used in arriving at the decision.

According to the President, Rev Samson Ayokunle, in a statement, CAN was at a loss on the data or statistics used by the US government in arriving at delisting Nigeria from the list of ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ on the issue of freedom of religion.

CAN said its members were still being attacked and nothing has changed between 2020 and 2021 to warrant the removal of Nigeria from the list of religious violators.

“The US government did not contact us when they were listing Nigeria among the countries of ‘Particular Concern’ on religious freedom, neither did they seek our opinion before removing Nigeria from the list. If they had done, we would have been able to compare the statistics then and now on the issue of freedom of religion in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whatever may be the data they used, our prayer is that Nigeria would be a country where no religious group is discriminated against or persecuted and that our government would see to it that all religiously biased policies are discontinued.

“Christians had faced and are still facing persecution from ISWAP and the Boko Haram Islamic Group till today as before. These are the people who said their agenda was to wipe away Christianity from Nigeria and to plant Islam as the only religion from the North down to the Atlantic Ocean in the South. That agenda with the killing of Christians has not stopped till today and Nigerians are living witnesses.

“The bandits have joined other militant Islamic groups to be ferociously attacking churches, killing worshippers, and kidnapping for ransom. The herdsmen are equally doing their havoc. We have lost many people and places of worship to their assault, especially in the North-central part of the country and the northeast.

“Though the madness has grown now and those who are not Christians are being attacked, killed, and kidnapped, this is because these criminal acts have become a lucrative business and it is whoever you can kidnap for money! If the government had responded appropriately when this criminal madness began and subdued these evil groups immediately, we wouldn’t be where we are now!”

“Up till today, our government is still funding the membership of Nigeria in all the International Islamic organisations like OIC and its allies without being part of any international Christian organisation.”