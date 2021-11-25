The removal of Nigeria from the religious violators watchlist by the American Department of State as announced by the country’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the subsequent rejection of that decision by the United States Commission of International Religious Freedom (USCIFR) is a clear contest for a space in the public domain between a reality and a wild imagination. The two conflicting positions taken by the two organs of the American government are fully indicative of the huge interest and even involvement of the United States in the affairs of Nigeria.

While the removal which was understandably received with tremendous excitement represented a reasonable acknowledgment or consideration of the realities in the country, the USCIFR’s objection is simply a confirmation of the existence of some strong forces that consistently seek to sustain or even further deepen the animosity among Nigerians.

Religion and even ethnicity are identities to which Nigerians are most sensitive as evident in their usual spontaneous reactions to issues of freedom of worship and the right to ethnic self-determination. A lot of domestic and foreign groups or forces take undue advantage of such a high sensitivity of Nigerians to religion and ethnicity to create and sustain an atmosphere of hostility which, more often than not, leads to violent attacks and counter-attacks.

Perhaps, the reaction of the Nigerian government to the removal, as contained in a statement issued by President Muhammadu Buharis’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, contains the main contexts in which the two conflicting positions should be understood. By describing the removal as an action “based on facts” and insisting that Nigeria should not have been on the watchlist, the government has effectively furthered its arguments against what, prior to the latest decision of the Department of State, appeared to be a consistent bid of the American government to cause a religious crisis in the country.

On its part, the USCIFR which, according to a report, is “responsible for enlisting countries in the United States Special Watch List” expressed displeasure over the removal of Nigeria from what it calls “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) designation. USCIFR’s commissioner, Nadine Maenza, stated that “the commission is displeased with the removal of Nigeria from its CPC designation, where it was rightfully placed last year” and therefore called for an immediate reversal of the decision.

As an agency of the American government that has the mandate for the placement of individual countries in the right categories, as far the protection or otherwise of the religious rights of the citizens, are concerned, the USCIFR is quite competent to declare its position on this matter. It is, in fact, expected to be in possession and consequently be most objective in its categorisation, which continuously makes its actions and pronouncements on the issues of religious rights or freedom of worship particularly weighty.

However, the obvious contempt and prejudices that have manifestly become its guiding principles in the discharge of its duties have already created a huge reservation over the credibility of its work. It is abundantly clear that the USCIFR is more reliant on the unsubstantiated reports of some faith-based and other biased groups than on existing realities in the country.

The persistent complaints of some christian bodies including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and some christian leaders like the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Mathew Hassan Kukah, that Christians in some parts of northern Nigeria are being subjected to discrimination and the resultant denial of their rights to religious practice have unarguably influenced the perception of a lot of foreign governments and groups in this regard. The USCIFR, having fully swallowed the arguments of the complainants, is behaving very much like them, which is the reason for the commission’s unfortunate opposition to the removal of Nigeria from the religious rights violators watchlist.

The USCIFR and its partners are blind to the fact that the prevailing insecurity in some northern states is an ugly reality to which the people of those states irrespective of their religious beliefs continuously fall victims. The kidnappers, bandits and insurgents who, almost on daily basis, take the lives of innocent citizens are typically unconcerned about the religious and ethnic backgrounds of their targets

The rampant killings in the Muslim-dominated Sokoto State where Bishop Kukah comfortably lives and also in some other north-western States that equally have preponderant Muslim populations are a proof that it is mostly the Muslims that are incessantly killed by the bandits and other violent criminals in a lot of the northern States. This indisputable fact has rendered the allegation of design for the decimation of the Christian population in the north baseless.

Happily, even with the USCIFR’s objection, the action of the Department of State has already created the impression that a critical section of the American government has begun to see and accept the basic facts about the issue of religious freedom in Nigeria. The Department certainly could not have just arrived at such a weighty decision without getting the necessary credible reports on the situation in the country.

It is therefore expected that this development will make those elements and groups in the country that have turned what should have been a normal partnership with foreign groups into a lucrative business to begin to see the counter-productivity of their actions. They are naturally required to substitute their penchant for the supply of unconfirmed reports to their foreign allies for the purpose of attracting sympathy and support from them with a genuine desire for the proper identification of the scope and nature of the prevailing insecurity to which hundreds of human lives and enormous resources are consistently being lost.

There are definitely inherent challenges in the conflicting positions of the Department of State and Commission of International Freedom of Religion of the United States for the government and people of Nigeria. While the favourable stance of the former should make the government bolder in its effort towards the correction of certain flawed perceptions about the records of the country on the observance of the fundamental rights of the citizens, the contrary positions of the USCIFR should compel the authorities and all stakeholders in governance to look inward with a view to, more seriously, tackling the numerous threats to human lives and people’s welfare.

As an old business, manipulation of the religious sentiments of the people manifests in various forms. Religion which is essentially about impression or belief and expression or practice is, to the manipulators, an instrument for the control of people’s minds, especially the naïve ones amongst them.

Manipulators of religious sentiments, at various levels, operate in a manner that exposes their ugly determination to create restlessness in the land so that the attainment of peace and development will be difficult or even impossible. It is in the context of this particular fact that the verdict of the self-appointed assessors of the level of observance or protection of religious rights in Nigeria should be understood.