Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that developing resettlement and relocation sites which have been allocated to residents and natives of the FCT, will help to decongest the city centre.

The director of FCT Resettlement and Compensation Department, Mrs. Perpetua Ohammah, who made this known during an inspection of road projects at Orozo relocation, Karshi, and Gidandaya resettlement sites, explained that the administration is very keen to develop the sites so that people can be moved there as soon as possible.

The director who commended the road infrastructure job done in the sites, say that in 2022, most of the infrastructure in the site would be completed, that the reason to expedite works at the site is to decongest the city center.

According to Ohammah, although the sites were allocated many years ago, the but development of the area has not been possible because the of lack of access roads to the communities, that is why the FCTA has commenced developing the sites by first putting the access roads in place.

“The minister has tasked all the directors to think of ways they can improve the development to the city, that is why we decided to bring development to these areas through creating access roads. You can imagine how many people will leave the city and come here when it is completed.

“We have the determination that with or without budgetary provision, we will do what we can to make the lives of people put under our purview easier, all those who are relocating and have been relocated a long time ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The relocation sites will drastically decongest the city centre, because once we open the access roads in these sites, those who have plots here will come and develop them, while those people in town squatting and living in illegal places, will move down to this place,” she said.