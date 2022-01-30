SOAK YOUR FEET ONCE A WEEK

‘A simple foot soak done approximately once a week, followed with a rich nourishing cream, is a lovely way to keep the skin hydrated and soft,’ says Tina Svetek, Cosmetic Scientist at the award-winning School of Natural Skincare who suggests this quick DIY foot spa. ‘Don’t forget to use warm water, though. Hot water can cause dryness.’ Some people like to add fresh lemon juice to their foot soak as the acid in the fruit helps to get rid of dry skin cells.

USE A PUMICE STONE

‘If there’s a build-up of dead skin you can buff this with a foot file or pumice stone,’ says Emma McConnachie, spokesperson for the College of Podiatry in London. You can buy a pumice stone in most pharmacies or invest in the Magnitone Well Heeled 2 Pedicure System which provides two settings to buff away hard, rough skin.

However, don’t over-do it. ‘Avoid frequent mechanical removal of dry, cracked skin on the heels,’ warns Tina.

SMOTHER YOUR FEET IN SHEA BUTTER

‘Apply a good moisturiser containing shea butter as a base,’ recommends Natalie Gooding, podiatrist and owner of The Organic Foot Company. ‘These ingredients are similar to our skins natural ph. and are easily absorbed by our skin,’ she says. Try L’Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream.

TREAT DEFICIENCIES

Certain deficiencies, such as a lack of vitamins B, C E and minerals iron and zinc, can contribute to cracked heels. If you think this may be the problem – for example, you may already have anaemia – taking a supplement can help. Trusted brand Solgar’s Female Multiple is a multivitamin with minerals.

WEAR THE RIGHT FOOTWEAR

‘To help reduce the chances of getting cracked skin around your heels, ensure your footwear fits correctly and try not to wear slip-on shoes,’ says Natalie. Tina agrees: ‘Too-tight shoes can quickly cause blisters and horns, while too-loose shoes can cause horny and calloused skin due to constant rubbing of the shoe on the skin.’ So treat your feet to well-fitted shoes.

APPLY AHA SOMETIMES

‘Doing occasional treatments using alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) is a sure way to prevent too much dry skin build-up,’ suggests Tina. ‘Softening the skin with products that contain chemical exfoliants, such as AHAs, is a nice way to keep dry skin amount at bay. They can be found as occasional treatments (with high strength acids) or regular treatments (with low strength acids) – both hydrate the skin very well.’

MOISTURISE YOUR FEET DAILY

‘Moisturising feet frequently is the best solution for cracked heels,’ says Emma. ‘If you apply the cream thickly with socks overnight it doesn’t speed up healing but it will hold the cream in place while it’s absorbed. But little and often works just as well. To maintain good quality skin use a pea-sized amount of a foot cream on your heels every day.’ What’s more you’ll reap the benefits of a little self-care.

Culled From: https://www.goodto.com/wellbeing/home-remedies-cracked-heels-94846