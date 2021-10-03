The federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has urged Nigerians to remember Persons of Concern (POCs) who have been forced to flee their homes in search of safe places.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, in an Independence Day statement issued by her special adviser, media and publicity, Sadiq Abdullateef in Abuja, thanked stakeholders in the humanitarian sector for their continued support and stressed that the displaced persons deserve special recognition on this auspicious occasion.

“As we celebrate our 61st independence anniversary, let us remember these vulnerable Nigerians displaced by conflicts and natural disasters across the country and let’s appreciate their courage and resilience in the quest for survival.

“I also wish to solicit your support for our newly launched Project Zero Hunger (Each One, Feed One), which will help streamline and enhance the accessibility, distribution and availability of mainly food and non-food items to satisfy the immediate nutritional needs of all persons of concern using The Food Care Packs.

“This project will adopt and promote an integrated and whole of society approach which gives everyone the opportunity to complement the federal

government’s effort especially in feeding the POCs.

“At least one person can feed one person of concern (each one, feed one), thus addressing the immediate challenges around hunger and malnutrition for our POCs,” she said.

She congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq on the 61st anniversary of Nigeria.

She also wished government at all levels, the judiciary, the National Assembly, the security agencies at the frontline fighting to ensure normalcy returns, other sister agencies and parastatals, development partners, stakeholders and all members of the public a happy Independence Day.