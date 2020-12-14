by Ado J.G. Muhammad |

Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi raji’un

Ahmed, not a day goes by that we don’t think of you our brother and friend. Every day we thank God for the privilege to be siblings to a kind soul like you. Losing a reliable ally or family member is painful, but even more traumatic and devastating is when that person is also a friend and confidante. Your death on the 13th of December 2019, created a huge vacuum in the family of J.G Muhammad, you were our own bridge builder and one of the best. Your demise is indelible in the history of our dear family, but we submit to Allah’s will.

Ahmad Gana Muhammad, ‘Galasa’ as we fondly called you in the family circle or your friends whose love for your excellent personality called you “chairman’, you succumbed to a protracted illness, on that fateful day, but to us, a great man passed through us and left a legacy.

Though you are not with us anymore, you are still adored. You were the best within the J.G family clan, compassionate and considerate with undoubted attributes of honesty and loyalty. It has been one painful year to the family without you Galasa. Your absence is felt and palpable, not only by the family but several beneficiaries of your magnanimity including numerous orphans who benefited from your unpublicized scholarships and generosities.

You lived an eventful life, at 44 years, you came, saw and conquered. Your story is indeed a true reflection of a fulfilled life at a young age. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure and loved beyond words can express and missed beyond measure.

Your generosity is unmatched even on your sick bed, you were magnanimous to a fault. A clear example was when myself and Prof. Kuranga walked into your UK Hospital room and saw you with a list of names and account numbers transferring funds to several of your scholarship beneficiaries as well other needy households, on further probing, we discovered that it was your routine monthly exercise in the last several years’ unknown to us. Such was your character ever caring, considerate and compassionate.

We your family try so hard to adjust to the reality of your absence, the vacuum is difficult to fill. Family events have happened without your great coordination and resource mobilization skills, often with gaps. We are trying our best to sustain your efforts, though not as perfect as you would, but all thanks to Allah for the fortitude to bear your irreparable absence and sustain your exemplary deeds.

At a personal level, I have missed not only a brother but a friend and confidante who is not only loyal but reliable and trustworthy. You stood by us in our hours of need unconditionally, including making personal sacrifices. Your nephews and nieces dearly miss your compassion, care and follow ups on their academic progress as well as moral discipline.

Galasa, you are sadly missed and remembered everyday of our lives. Your siblings, family members, friends and associates greatly miss your patience, assistance and hospitality and continue to pray that Allah forgives your shortcomings, reward your good deeds abundantly and may Aljannah firdaus be your final abode.

We will continue to cherish you as your thoughts, good deeds and memories remain everlasting in our hearts. Your wife Zainab has been strong, and your children Sultan, Mubein, Nana and Harun, are living your’ legacy, they are making you a proud father every day. We pray Allah to protect, guide, sustain and strengthen them.

–Dr Ado J.G. Muhammad, OON writes from Abuja