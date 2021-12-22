T he dire economic situation in the country has hit Nigerians hard, surprisingly this has not closed the doors of charity to the less privileged in the society.

A visit to various camps around Abuja such as Karu IDP Camp, Area One IDP Camp, New Kuchingoro IDP Camp, Waru IDP Camp during the festive season, showed that it was not business as usual unlike previous years.

In a chat with the head of Waru IDPs camp in Apo, Mr Elisha Ezekiel, he says they are feeling the brunt of the harsh economic times.

“Things are not easy at all, insecurity has pushed us out of our homes and the economic situation is really affecting us. In previous years by this time, many companies, individuals come and give us food items. But there has been a lull, while people still bring things, you can still see that there is a difference due to the harsh economic times.

Ezekiel also appreciated efforts of the federal government through the Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) for supporting the IDPs, while calling on other Nigerians to complement the efforts of the government in putting smiles on the faces of the IDPs during the festive season.

“The government of Nigeria has always shown concern for our welfare and we thank the government for the food and household items that they donated to us,” he said, calling on well-meaning Nigerians to help complement efforts of the federal government.

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) had earlier gone to the various camps in Abuja, to give succour ahead of the yuletide by distributing food and household items to occupants of the IDP camps.

Head of Press and Public Relations of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Sampson Ikemitang, said that the commission under the leadership of Federal Commissioner, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has distributed food and household items to the IDPs camp across the country, to ensure that they aren’t left out during the festive season.

“NCFRMI were in Waru IDP camp in Apo, Abuja. And in collaboration with the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, they flagged off the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination and thereafter, we distributed food items and household items to the IDPs,” he said, adding that they had also visited Lafia in Nasarawa as well as Zamfara State were they donated, bags of rice, beans, spaghetti, vegetables oils, plastics, cooking pots among others to the IDPs.

CEO Teeola Collections, Olarewaju Tolani, who recently donated foods and household items to Karu IDPs, said that it was part of the corporate social responsibility of the organisation.

“We donated to the IDPs, good stuffs, writing materials, clothes, shoes despite the economic hardship in the country. Not because we have all the money, but just to get back to those people we know that really need these items, so that they will not be left out in the festive celebration” he said.