Thirteen years ago, Nigerians woke up to the sad news of the demise of Mallam Yahaya Gusau, Shettiman Sokoto, who died on December 15, 2008 at the age of 93 years.

Mallam began his career as a teacher, and he told me Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s President, 1979–1983 was amongst many of his students. Mallam also held several other positions, as one of the pioneer civil servants after independence, and rose to the position of a permanent secretary, later he was appointed Minister for Economic Development, and held board membership in several government and private organizations before his death.

I came across the name Mallam Yahaya Gusau through the media, but my actual direct contact with him came in 1995, during the time both of us were involved with the Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund (PTF). I was the consulting Project Manager, in charge of North West, while Mallam was a Board of Trustees member and also the Chairman of the zone. During this time, and before I disengaged from the assignment at the end of 1998, when President-elect Obasanjo pronounced his design to “scrap” the PTF on assumption to power, we had series of acquaintances with Mallam Yahaya. We inspected projects and launched several revolving fund initiatives in all the states of the zone, during which time we paid courtesy calls on all military administrators and traditional rulers. Soon Mallam identified and took interest in my work and started to relate with me like a father to his son. On my part, I made the extra efforts to get as close, and the more my appreciation to his many wonderful qualities, the closer our relationship had grown.

Without mincing words, Mallam was highly disciplined by all standards, he was honest in all facets of his life, straight forward and objective in his every action, and was down to earth and humble in his transactions. He would not only guide, but also led by example on good manners and was modest and easy-going in his dealings. You could easily notice his calmness and efficiency the moment you had any dealings with him. His analysis on issues would always impress you, because of the logic and neutrality contained therein. He was a great man, full of wisdom and maturity – I would say, a perfect gentleman to the core! Whenever he spoke, boundless knowledge was sent out; he spoke the Queen’s English, while also his native language remained unadulterated. In the course of my interaction with him, I came to realise that throughout his life, Mallam was financially prudent.

In one of our discussions, Mallam told me he took an early voluntary retirement in the sixties, to cater for his personal goals, but he continued to be invited to render services. He narrated to me that when General Gowon became Head of State, emissaries were sent to him for a ministerial appointment, which he rejected outrightly. Soon, a more powerful team was drafted through the traditional institution for him to reconsider; again, he stood his ground! To his greatest amazement, General Gowon himself arrived Gusau to personally solicit, insisting that his government needed people of virtue, courage, truthfulness and frank advisory to the government in power, which superior logic convinced Mallam to accept – yet on a condition – that he would serve for only a year or two (I cannot now remember which one exactly!). But both agreed, and he was rightly appointed as Minister for Economic Development and Reconstruction. He resigned at the appointed time and returned home to rest!

But no rest for the good ones, General Sani Abacha also came calling for Mallam to serve the PTF, followed by chains of board appointments, where he accepted those that met his conditions.

One day, on one of our trips, Mallam said to me “Bamalli, I have noticed how you spend money to dress well for every occasion and looking neat and smart at all the time. In this wise, how many houses and investments have you secured so far from the long period of your employment, for the ‘rainy day’?” I wondered “which rainy day!” – and of course, the answer to him was negative, and the man started to reprimand me and our generation for wasteful expenditure in place of sacrificing to plan well for our future! He said to me he always lived within his means and had never borrowed throughout his employment life. He would save from his monthly salary until he secured the right amount for an investment – and still save for the rainy days. He recounted an experience at the time he was suspended from his teaching job during the colonial era. He and some colleagues had challenged the authority of the colonial principal and, pending investigations, they were placed on suspension without pay. He recalled his colleagues suffered significantly from cash flow, while he remained unobstructed and survived purely on his past savings. And when they were re-instated and paid arrears, he went for more investments. Mallam took the pain to show me many of the properties he invested in Gusau, and I noticed he was extremely delighted, in the hope that I would imbibe his prudent life style. Alas, our generation is the spending extravaganza, but I truly treasured his principles and no sooner started to adopt some of his wisdom with humility, and today, one is smiling for the advice, though wishing one had adhered to much more!

One spectacular character of Mallam I noticed during this time, was that at no circumstance would he use the brand-new Peugeot 504 assigned to him by PTF for any of his personal activities. Instead, he would use his old Peugeot 404 station wagon, which was my age or even older! And even after retirement, he maintained the habit of going to his personal office unfailingly by 8.30am and would close at 2.00pm. I was curious and asked him for the wisdom, and Mallam invited me to his office in Kaduna, above PZ building on Ahmadu Bello Way, to see for myself. On entering the office, a lady secretary offered me a visitors’ form to complete. I hesitated, but she made it clear that was the only condition for entry. I simply filled my name and ignored the columns of address, purpose, etc., but the lady again recapped that without those details I could just as well go away. Now all protocols observed, I was ushered in and behold, Mallam was there sitting behind a big and neat desk, clean and spacious office, drinking coffee and reading newspapers! He would always stand up to shake hands, and then he told me that he had maintained the habit of coming to the office, to keep fit and healthy and to meet people. Above all, the office provided him a good avenue to review the due rentals from his numerous properties, as well as collecting dividends and bank statements from his huge stock investments. Can you imagine!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

During my various visits to his home in Kaduna, Mallam had discussed many issues of his life with me, surely not to impress me, but in the hope that I would learn to lead a satisfactory and decent life. I can recall during my first visit, he received me in his living-room in a hot weather. When he noted my sweat, he politely asked me to switch on the table fan. I did, but the blades did not move. In our usual impatience, I moved to alter the speed to the next higher level, when he halted me to hold on. A few seconds, the fan started to rotate and soon it operated at top level. As I turned to look at him in surprise, he was already smiling and said to me, he bought the fan sometime in the forties, along with his kerosine fridge and both have continued to serve him at no maintenance cost! I was in shame on how quickly our generation would replace just about anything for no reason at all – in a way of wasteful expenditure! Indeed, the life of the likes of Mallam Yahaya was something our generation needed to study and imbibe.

Also recounting when Mallam was heading the Marketing Board, he told me the case of a businessman who received official allocation of certain consignments, and the man felt obliged to “pay his dues”, as is common nowadays, you know what I mean? Sternly, Mallam objected, but feeling obliged, the man now decided to go to Mallam’s bank and he lodged the amount. Typical of Mallam, as he told me, was that every time he visited his bank, he would first and foremost demand for his balance, to compare with his last transaction. This time he immediately noticed huge difference on the account balance, and drew the attention of the Manager on the mix-up, and was updated on the transaction. With our current mind set, one would consider this as a neat and perfect job! But not for Mallam, who rebuked the Manager, but also found out the businessman had an overdrawn account in the bank. Mallam directed the Manager to debit the exact amount and reduce the loan balance of the businessman and later he scolded him on the need for decency! I my soliloquy I had wished our generation can practice a portion of these virtues, so that our country can go a long way! May his soul continue to rest in peace, Amin!

I seize this opportunity to once again condole his family, as we pray for Allah (SWA) to forgive and reward him with Jannatul-Firdausi and grant his family and the country the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Amin!