President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of the 36 states of the federation yesterday led Nigerians to honour and pay glowing tributes to fallen heroes during the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day across the country.

On October 28, 2021 President Buhari kick started activities to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day when he launched the remembrance emblem at the presidential villa.

This was followed by a memorial Christian service held at the National Ecumenical Centre last Sunday, as well as a special Islamic service and prayers on Friday at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Yesterday at the National Arcade, opposite the Eagle Square in Three Arms Zone, Buhari inspected a guard of honour mounted by detachments of the Nigerian Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Nigerian Legion.

The president laid a wreath on the tomb of an unknown soldier as a mark of last respect to the fallen heroes who paid the supreme price to keep global peace and the nation’s territorial integrity.

The president in a post on his verified Instagram handle said Nigerians must celebrate the armed forces as the pride of our country.

According to him, they have time and again demonstrated unparalleled patriotism, courage, loyalty, and commitment as they grapple with daunting challenges of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

He said the government will continue to do all within its powers to ensure that the armed forces are motivated to perform optimally and that welfare of our ex-servicemen remains a priority.

Others who laid wreaths were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko; minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Bello, represented by the minister of State, Hajia Ramatu Aliyu; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, Service Chiefs and the Nigerian Legion, among others.

Three volleys of 21 gun salute were fired at the event followed by the signing of the Remembrance Day anniversary register by the president who was accompanied by heads of the other branches of government, military chiefs and other top officials of government.

The president released white pigeons to indicate the harmony at the venue and the nation.

Lalong Urges Citizens To Honour Fallen Heroes By Embracing Peace

In Plateau, the state governor, Simon Lalong, paid tribute to Nigerian fallen heroes who have made sacrifices for the unity, peace and stability of Nigeria, urging all citizens to honour their courage by living in peace with one another and exposing criminals.

Lalong stated this yesterday during the laying of wreaths to commemorate the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Joseph Gomwalk Secretariat, Jos.

Lalong who spoke with journalists after the event said the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies have made sacrifices to not only keep Nigeria one, but to also ensure that the country’s territorial integrity is kept intact.

AbdulRazaq Seeks More Support For Security Agencies

In Kwara State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday called for more support for members of the armed forces and sister security agencies whose efforts, he said, has kept the country united and its people safe.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, shortly after inspecting the guard of honour and laying the wreath in honour of fallen soldiers, AbdulRazaq urged members of the public to support families of fallen soldiers in every way possible as well as offer actionable intelligence to those still in active service.

“The patriotic roles being played by the gallant officers in the Service in curtailing insurgency and other security threats cannot be quantified. We salute all of them, including those of them who had lost their lives in the course of serving the nation,” the governor added.

He urged Nigerians to replicate the sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces to keep peace with more gratitude and necessary support, saying security is everyone’s business.

Gombe Governor, Others Eulogise Fallen Heroes

Also, governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and other eminent persons in the state yesterday laid wreath in honour of fallen heroes as part of activities marking the Armed Forces Remebrance Day Celebration.

Shortly after performing the wreath laying rites at the Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe, the governor explained that the wreath laying tradition is a formal sign of respect towards a particular tribute to the fallen heroes.

Represented at the occasion by his deputy, Manassah Daniel Jatau, the governor further explained that the fallen heroes have made great sacrifices for Nigerians to be free from insecurity, fear, unhappiness and other forms of miserable lives.

He said, “We must always remember these fallen heroes and appreciate them by way of respecting and helping those that are left behind, knowing too well that a time will come that we will also leave our families behind.

“The people of Gombe State and indeed all Nigerians remain resolute in supporting activities of the legion. We also repose much in them, especially in these days of insecurity that is getting nearer and nearer to us by the day. At the rate it is worsening our coming together as one body can see us through. I appeal for relevant and timely information sharing to relevant agencies for the solution of our issues to be tackled”.

He called on the people to assist in finding out solutions and apply them accordingly, even as he appealed to individuals and organisations to continue to support the members of the legion by offering financial and material assistance with a view to alleviating their sufferings.

The Speaker Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo and the acting Chief Judge of Gombe State, Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak, represented by the state Grand Khadi, also performed the wreath laying in honour of the Unknown Soldier.

The event also featured the review of parade and release of pigeons by the deputy governor as a symbol of peace in the state and Nigeria, as well as performance of the reveille in honour of the fallen heroes.

Fintiri Lauds Military For Securing The Nation

In Adamawa, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri lauded the armed forces for securing the nation, urging them to redouble efforts in addressing all forms of insecurity.

Speaking during laying of wreaths in honour of the nation’s fallen heroes to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day at Ribadu Square, the governor who saluted the courage of the falling heroes for paying the supreme price in serving the country harped on unity and peaceful coexistence in the state.

Special prayers were offered as well as a minute silence in honor of the fallen heroes.

Masari Lauds Military For Efforts In Curbing Banditry

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State yesterday saluted the gallantry and efforts of the Nigerian Military in the fight against bandits and other criminal elements, saying their dedication and competent service to the nation have assisted greatly to the peace the state is enjoying.

Speaking during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the governor said the supreme sacrifice that the falling heroes paid towards securing the lives and properties of the citizens will never be forgotten, even as he prayed for their souls to have eternal rest.

Check Insecurity Now, Ganduje Tells Military

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday called on the serving military officer to rise to the challenges of and rid the nation of criminals.

He made the call while responding to questions from journalists after laying the wreath during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Kano.

He explained that with the regard given to fallen heroes, the security operatives in Nigeria must take their responsibility diligently.

Matawalle Warns Against Divisive Utterances

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State yesterday warmed against reckless utterances that are capable of causing division in the country.

Speaking during the 2022 Armed Forces Rememberance Day celebration in Gusau, the state capital, Matawalle said what Nigeria needs at the moment is peace and unity among the political class.

He observed that while the country is facing security challenge, people should not allow their negative thoughts to overshadow the general interest of the unity of the country.

Zulum Lauds Efforts Of Military, Others, Donates N10m

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday lauded the efforts of the military, other security agencies and the civilian joint taskforce in routing Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the state.

This is even as the governor donated N10 million to leagionnaires and families of fallen heroes.

Governor Zulum made the donation during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at Ramat Square, Maiduguri.

The governor who performed the ceremony of wreath-laying at the event was represented by his chief of staff, Prof Isa Marte Hussaini, accompanied by deputy Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly , Engr Abdullahi Musa Askira and commissioner for Youths and Sports, Comrade Saina Buba.

Zulum launched the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and emblem appeal week with the sum of N10 million.

Kogi Governor Urges Respect For Fallen Heroes, Family

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday joined other leaders in paying respect to men of the armed forces who lost their lives in service to fatherland.

The governor who laid wreath at the cenotaph in honour of the fallen heroes said it was with deep respect to remember the heroes who stood gallantly to defend their fatherland.

Addressing journalists at the event, Governor Bello reiterated his administration’s commitment and support to the servicemen and families of the fallen heroes, noting that respect for the gallant heroes was worth the while.

Abiodun Calls For Unity, Oneness

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, called on Nigerians to continue to ensure oneness and unity of Nigeria, saying only one and indivisible nation would ensure peace, progress and development.

This, the governor said, would ensure that the labours of past heroes are not in vain.

Abiodun made this known while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the special parade/laying of wreath ceremony to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Arcade Ground of the governor’s office in Abeokuta.

Niger Governor Charges Security Agencies To Remain Resolute

For his part, Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, urged security agencies to remain resolute in their bid to end security challenges in the country.

Speaking at the 2022 Nigeria Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Permanent Cenotaph, Minna, the governor lauded the efforts of the military and other security agencies in protecting the lives of the people, as they deal with insurgency and other criminal elements.

Urging them not to relent, he said, “My call is on the military to remain resolute. Today is a special day where we come to remember our fallen heroes that have lost their lives in wars and in the course of their assignments.”

The governor assured them of the support of his government and charged them to continue to remain firm in the protection of the nation’s integrity.

The Governor acknowledged that the country has lost fine men and women of the armed forces in the line of duty which is why they are being remembered, even as he assured that their efforts will not be forgotten.

Army Splashes Retired Officers With Car Gifts

Meanwhile, as part of activities to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, has donated Toyota Hilux vehicles worth millions of naira to retired soldiers in states.

In Cross River State, Warrant Officer Stephen Ekpe took home the Toyota Hilux for meritoriously serving the Army with an unblemished record.

Presenting the vehicle to Ekpe, the Commander, 13 Brigade, Major Gen P Malla, on behalf of the COAS, said, “I hereby present to you this token as a mark for your meritorious service to the Nigerian Army in particular and to the nation at Large.”

The COAS said the gift is part of the ritual carried by the Army to encourage its soldiers to put on their very best when they are in service.

In his remarks, Ekpe thanked the COAS for the honour, just as he lauded authority of the Nigerian Army for giving him the privilege to serve.

He said in his 35 years of service, “The army had been like a father, a community and indeed everything to me that I have in this world outside my immediate family.

In Bauchi State, Warrant Officer Dahiru Aliyu was presented with a new brand Toyota Hilux for his outstanding performance during his service career in the military.

The key of the vehicle for Dahiru Aliyu was presented to Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, during this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day and wreath-laying ceremony at IBB Square, Bauchi.

The COAS explained that the gift was part of Army’s gesture to reward the falling heroes who served the country, Africa and the entire world during the 1st and 2nd world wars respectively.

The COAS who was represented by Major General Sulaiman Idris, Corp Commandant Armoured Bauchi, assured that the Army would continue to remember their efforts towards sacrificing their lives for the country to continue to remain as one entity.

Widows Want Government To Empower Members

Military Widows Association (MIWA) in Ebonyi State yesterday appealed to both the federal and state governments to assist its members and children with life touching programmes that would better their lots and make them self-reliant.

Chairperson of MIWA, Mrs Like Ugoagha, made the appeal during the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at Cenotaph, Unity Square, Abakaliki.

She said that such empowerment programmes would enable them train their children and tackle other challenges facing their families after the death of their husbands.

She expressed regret that many of their members whose children are grown up and are graduates were still without jobs, adding that empowering them would go a long way in ameliorating their sufferings.

The state governor, David Umahi, during the celebration inspected the military parade and also performed the laying of wreaths.