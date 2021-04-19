BY SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

Indeed love is a beautiful thing as it radiates in the eyes of the couple who are in love.

More so for couples celebrating many anniversaries of having been married together.

This was what transpired at the 40th wedding anniverssary of Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and his wife, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Governor Akeredolu commended his wife as a wonderful mother and loving wife. He said that he had always loved her fierce independence.

He urged couples to be resolute determined in their marriages, adding hat he had married his wife for life and was determined to marry only once.

The celebration, which held at the residence of Governor Akeredolu’s mother in Ibadan, Oyo State, was organised by their children.

The ceremony attracted close family friends and associates of the governor, who witnessed the wedding ceremony 40 years ago.

Mrs Akeredolu, who narrated how their marriage started and their humble beginning, revealed that she once lived with her husband in his mother’s house in the early days of their marriage.

She said: “I fell in love with a dashing young man. He was really cute and handsome. People say love at first sight doesn’t last. But for me, it has lasted.

“Because of love, I crossed the (River) Niger and I never knew where I was going. Marriage is not a bed of roses. After all, roses have thorns. You must carefully pull out the thorns so that they don’t hurt you. You must navigate through them.

“My father gave me a feather to fly. He trained me as a child, not as a girl. But my husband oiled that feather. I didn’t just fly, I soared. My crossing the River Niger was well worth it.”

The event was low-keyed and witnessed by associates which included the Ondo State deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his wife, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun; acting state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; deputy speaker, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye; majority leader, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi.

Others were the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale; Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa