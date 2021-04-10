When and where were you born?

I was born in Plateau State precisely at the Vom Christian Hospital 64 years ago, but grew up in Maidugiri, Borno State. After completing my primary school in Maiduguri, my father brought me to Boys Secondary School Gindiri to know my origin. I guess and I think by the virtue of that I got to know a lot of people of my age who are from Plateau State and other places because Gindiri was admitting students nationwide – from the East, West, North and mostly from Middle Belt.

What was growing up like?

Growing up was fantastic in Maiduguri many years before the advent of Boko Haram. There was absolute freedom. We interacted with so many Muslim and Christian friends. We socialized, visited each other to ride bicycles and shared in all the religious festival in those days. We went to our Muslim friends’ houses, they visited us too. I could remember our playing ground was in front of the palace of Shehu of Borno and I also remember vividly that once we had Boys Brigade display in front of the palace. I had the privilege to shake hand with the Shehu of Borno. For years, it was a matter of pride for me that I shook the hand of the Shehu of Borno. It was just a prestigious position and the friendship, love and harmony were something else then.

When did you start schooling?

I started primary school in 1964 and completed in 1970. I proceeded to the Boys Secondary School Gindiri in 1971 to 1975. After the completion of my secondary school education, I proceeded to the University of Ibadan through prelim and I got matriculated there to read Economics initially. However, I got into the real course in 1976. From reading Economics, I was swayed by some of my lecturers, so I ended up in reading Political Science with Philosophy and Geography as subsidiary.

When did you start working?

I started working when I finished from the University of Ibadan at the age of 22 years or so. I went for my mandatory national youth service in Oyo State. My initial ambition was to be an academic. I joined the School of Preliminary Studies, Keffi where I lectured for one and a half years or so. Then I lost interest and later joined the Plateau State publishing company, publisher of the Nigerian Standard Newspaper. When I was in 100 or 200 level in the university, I was contributing to the Nigerian Standard, New Nigerian, and the Nigerian Tribune. So I am familiar with the tuff. When I left SPS Keffi I later joined the Nigerian Standard Newspaper where I worked as sub editor, feature writer and withing the shortest time I was made the deputy editor and subsequently resumed in the office of the news editor.

Why did you choose journalism as a profession?

I think I was made to be a journalist because I have to ask my former principal in secondary school after many years that why he wrote in my testimonial that I will be a great journalist, how did he know I was going to be a journalist. I was just barely 15 years old then. Then he just laughed, but of course, he was my English teacher. That was how I became a journalist.

So should one say your becoming a journalist is by accident or design?

First, I read a lot of newspapers in those days . I have people like Ogunsanwo in Sunday Times, Aba Saheed in the Daily Times and Candido in New Nigerian newspaper and other fantastic writers all over the world. I was particularly intrigued first by the clarity of thought, ideological bent and sometimes the use of English.

As editor of the Nigerian Standard Newspaper, you ran an editorial which got you into trouble with the military government, how did you do that?

Arbitrariness is the nature of the military. They do things the way they like without regards to the people’s freedom. You see a lot of hypocrisy even among themselves, when they claimed to be correctional. You see them doing things that are very wrong. So, we were joined in controversies. Many a time, there were things we published in the Nigerian Standard Newspaper that the military did not want to see the light of the day and so they would clamp down on us.

Do you have any regrets?

Absolutely none. I actually thank God Almighty for keeping me and for his inspiration. I think as far as my conscience is concerned, concerning other issues and the military rule and the struggle for democracy, He gave me the courage to discharge my obligation to the society, to fight it as I could. There were challenges much later in life, but that set the tone. Again, when I looked at my sacks in Jos, I believed that it is also God’s way of lifting me up, because God lifted me from the state to the national pedestal and gave me a greater and wider vision as I operated at that levels among my national peers. So it was a way of promotion because if I had not had these adversities I would have just remained in Jos and probably by now I must have been retired from newspaper work or something else could have happened. So, I thank God. For all that, I can say I have no regrets.

When did you get married?

I got married in1987. I did not change my calendar even though I was sacked by the military. I went ahead with my marriage plans and to the glory of God it was a huge success.

How did you meet your spouse?

Like I earlier said, my wife is from Maiduguri. She was my childhood family’s friend.

What endeared you to her?

This one is a very long story. Let us leave this aspect. My wife was born in Wusasa, Zaria. Her mother was a Fulani Christian evangelist. Her father was Kanuri also a Christian.

Has your hope in Nigeria Independence been met?

I think the answer is yes or no. At least we now have political independence. Nobody can command us. The white people had gone back. The British no longer command any power here. But I am disappointed that it has been replaced by feudalism. Colonialism was replaced by feudalism due to the conspiracy between the British and the feudal power in Nigeria who connives to first impose their leaders on us in the Middle Belt here and now used the opportunity to appropriate land and spaces in the Middle Belt, that was then. Today it has moved to another oligarchy hegemony where militants, armed thugs, militias are taking over the people’s land. You may call them Fulani armed herdsmen or whatever. But there are all doing the same thing now. They are trying to supplant our community and take over their lands and maximise their power in the country. So, Independence has been supplanted by another. This is the kind situation we found ourselves. That is why I said the answer to your question is yes or no. We are free from one colonial force, but we are being subjected to another feudal hegemony. It is not yet Uhuru.

What challenges did you face while growing up in your work-life and now that you are retired but not tired?

I think my youthful age was very fantastic in the sense that at the age of 21,22 years I was already a graduate earning salary. There is nothing to lament about, but probably we should have been more careful. That is why you did not know either to send children to school early or not or delayed them until they get mature.

What do you think could be done differently to change things for the good of the country?

A lot of things can be done. In my book, I argued the Nigerian State is already a captured one.

What is your advice to the youth of this country?

There is dearth of ideas and ideology. The youth are not being guided by anything. Is it that the youth have lost hope in Nigeria that everybody is now pursuing what to eat, that stomach infrastructure comes before everything? In those days people looked for ideas that edify a nation or society, but today, the youth get the title of comrade but you hardly see any collective struggle anywhere. The youth and the present generation must articulate their ideas of ruling this country.