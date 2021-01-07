Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC) have conducted COVID-19 tests for its players and management staff as the club resumes preparation ahead of the upcoming Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

The test was conducted immediately after the club resumed from the Yuletide break to put the players and officials in good medical condition before the commencement of the season.

The Team Manager of the club, Yinka Samuel, said it is important for the club to conduct the test for the players and officials in line with the guidelines set by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and made mandatory by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to all football teams taking part in the any domestic league.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The players have returned to camp after the Yuletide break and it is important for us to conduct the COVID-19 test for the players and officials before commencement of the season.”

“The season is close by and it is pertinent for us to return to full training because we have a target for the season and it must be met, if it is to be met, it means the time is now.”

It was recalled that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have approved January 16th as the kick off date for the Nigeria National League (NNL).