By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Prominent Nigerians and leaders are expected to gather this week to discuss the event around Nigeria 51 years after the Biafran Civil war.

Some of the prominent speakers at the event holding Thursday January 14, 2021, include; the former President Olusegun Obasanjo and His Lordship, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, as the guest speaker.

The conference, titled “Never again conference: 51 years after the Nigerian- Biafra civil war” which is holding virtually

will x-ray the issues that led to the Civil War and the need for patriots to work together to achieve national cohesion, especially in light of several centrifugal tendencies within the polity.

Addressing a press conference Sunday virtually, Chairman, Conference Planning Committee, Prof. Pat Utomi, said among the eminent Panelists are the only surviving minister from the First Republic, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi; Alhaji Tanko Yakassai; Mr. Peter Obi; Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed; Senator Shehu Sani; Lady Onyeka Onwenu; Amb. Godknows Igali; Alhaji Ahmed Joda, Prof Ladi Hamalai, and Mrs. Charity Shekari.

According to Utomi, The forum will plot a roadmap for national development by dissecting the challenge of nation-building 51 years after the civil war as well as the much canvassed restructuring, marginalization, equity, fairness and justice.

“The conference is also aimed to underscore the lessons of the civil war and more especially to promote nation building, forgiveness, healing, reintegration, stability, and national cohesion. We also want to use the occasion to call for national reflection and encourage bridge building among Nigeria’s racial groups.

“We believe that the time has come for a robust interrogation of the causes of the Nigerian-Biafran War in order to identify the fault lines that have retarded national cohesion and growth.

“The “Never Again Conference” is the brainchild of Nzuko Umunna, a pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization with members spread across all corners of the world. This year, Nzuko Umunna is collaborating with Njenje Media to deliver the conference. The conference is a sequel to the highly successful ‘Handshake Across the Niger’ conference which celebrated the many shared but often ignored values and interests between Nigeria’s racial groups as epitomised by their age-long peaceful coexistence and robust relationships.”

Nigeria fought a bitter and internecine 30-month civil war that left in its wake a sharply divided nation with mutual suspicion, hatred and resentment across racial and regional lines. An estimated one million victims were killed immediately before and during the war.