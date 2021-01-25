BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos

Indigenous tech firm, Tros Technologies said it will hold free cybersecurity training to help small and medium enterprises and big corporate alike in the country tackle the rising trend of cyber risk.

The firm said that as the incidence of Coronavirus continues to force people to work from home, cyber criminals are continuously on the prowl to exploit the environment with data breach and revenue losses.

Tros Technologies has also created EazyAppz, a platform for small and medium-sized businesses to create their personal Apps by following three steps, thus, enhancing further digitization of small business operations.

The company explained that the robust cybersecurity training programme is designed to educate employees on common threats to their organization’s cybersecurity and offers a new way for SMEs to educate their employees on cybersecurity risks and best practices amid the coronavirus pandemic, right from their home.

The managing director at Tros Technologies, Mr. Muyiwa Awosile, said working remotely has its perks, but also comes with distractions and risks. We’re seeing a huge rise in COVID-19 scams which can pose a major risk to the security of our local businesses.

“That’s why we’re rolling out free cybersecurity training to any organization that wants it. Whether you’re a current customer or not, we want to make sure your employees have some knowledge of how to protect your business. Right now, all that matters to us is coming together to protect our community,” he added.

According to him, features and benefits of the free cybersecurity training include engaging video-based training program accessible from anywhere; best practices for avoiding scams and protecting sensitive data; training quiz to test employee knowledge with a certificate of completion and complementary dark web scan of your company domain.

Others are complementary phishing test of your employees and easy-to-manage portal with employee metrics. The cybersecurity training program is currently available, at no charge.

On the EasyAppz platform, Awosile said the platform is tagged ‘smart apps for everything and everyone the easy way’ because through the platform, an App can be developed in just three steps which are design, features and publish.

He said: “For the step 1, select your app layout from our template library, choose from ready-made colour themes and add content like images, text and your business location and contact information and see what your app looks like in the design preview area.

“For the second step, add features from our library. We offer you a long list of features grouped into the following categories: Monetisation, Contact, Customisation, Social Media, Events, Miscellaneous and more.

“Lastly, customize the way your app looks, add your app icon and publish in Appstore, Google Playsore or create a link for a Progressive Web App (PWA). Monitize your app if you wish with Google Admob and watch your app generate a steady stream of advertising income.”

Awosile further stressed that the EazyAppz platform is presenting a unique opportunity to business owners to promote their operations and brands beyond their immediate geographical settings by leveraging the easy digital resources on the platforms.

“Mobile apps help you engage more with your customers and improve sales. We have made provisions for you to seamlessly develop your own Apps with features such as contactless food ordering, mCommerce, Push Notifications, Customer Loyalty Cards, Discounts and Promotions and Bookings,” he said